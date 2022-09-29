Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

केएल राहुल के नाम दर्ज हुआ यह शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, फिर भी तारीफ कर रहे हैं आकाश चोपड़ा

गुरुवार, 29 सितम्बर 2022 (13:57 IST)
केएल राहुल ने भारत की ओर से दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अर्धशतक तो जड़ा लेकिन यह काफी धीमे आया, इतनी धीमे की यह किसी भी टेस्ट खेलने वाले देश की ओर से सबसे धीमा अर्धशतक बना।

केएल राहुल ने 4 छक्के और 2 चौके जरूर लगाए लेकिन 56 गेंदो में वह सिर्फ 51 रन ही बना पाए हैं। वहीं उनके सामने सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 33 गेंदो पर 50 रन बनाए जिसमें 5 चौके और 3 छक्के शामिल थे। ऐसे में उनके अर्धशतक की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोलिंग हुई।

ऐसे में कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने उनका साथ दिया। आकाश चोपड़ा ने कहा कि भारत के 2 बड़े विकेट विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा बिना किसी खास योगदान के आउट हो गए थे। पिच पर गेंद बल्ले पर रुक कर आ रही थी।
केएल राहुल को टीम ने एक छोर पर डटने के लिए कहा था जो केएल राहुल ने किया। ऐसे में उनकी यह आलोचना महज टांग खींचना है।
केएल राहुल ने भी माना बहुत मुश्किल पिच थी

अर्धशतक लगाने वाले केएल राहुल ने भी बाद में यह माना कि यह काफी मुश्किलन पिच है। उन्होंने कहा कि पता नहीं सूर्यकुमार यादव कैसे आते साथ इस पिच पर शॉट खेलने लग गए। केएल राहुल ने कहा कि उन्हें पता था कि उन्हें टीम के हित में धीरे खेलना है सो उन्होंने खेला।

राहुल ने मैच के बाद आधिकारिक प्रसारक से कहा, ‘‘ जाहिर है, इस पिच पर बल्लेबाजी करना मुश्किल था। हमने पहले भी इस तरह की मुश्किल पिचों पर बल्लेबाजी की है लेकिन मैच वहां रन नहीं बना सका था। ऐसे में यह काफी मुश्किल पारी थी।’’

उन्होंने आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी करने वाले सूर्यकुमार यादव की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, ‘‘ सूर्यकुमार को मैदान पर उतरते ही इस तरह के शॉट खेलते देखना अविश्वसनीय था। आप ने देखा होगा किस तरह से यहां गेंद स्विंग कर रही थी। पिच से गेंद को दोहरी गति मिल रही थी और कुछ गेंदें रूक कर आ रही थी। इस पर किसी के लिए भी बल्लेबाजी करना मुश्किल होता।’’

भारतीय उप-कप्तान ने कहा, ‘‘ सूर्यकुमार को पहली ही गेंद शरीर पर लग गयी। इसके बाद वह शॉट खेलना चाहता था, गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आक्रामक रूख अपनाना चाहता था। इससे मुझे क्रीज पर समय बिताने का मौका मिला। इससे मुझे पारी के आखिर में बड़े शॉट खेलने में मदद की। ’’

(Edited by:- Avichal Sharma)

