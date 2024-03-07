Select Your Language

7 साल पहले धर्मशाला में ही डेब्यू कर बचाया था कुलदीप ने, 1 दर्जन मैचों में बनाया यह रिकॉर्ड

कुलदीप यादव बने सबसे तेज 50 टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले भारतीय गेंदबाज

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 7 मार्च 2024 (16:30 IST)
INDvsENGधर्मशाला में कुलदीप यादव ने जैसे वापस वही प्रदर्शन दोहरा दिया जैसा अपने पहले टेस्ट में दिखाया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ धर्मशाला में ही पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने तब गेंद थमाई थी जब कंगारू बेहतरीन शुरुआत ले चुके थे। आज भी कुलदीप ने लगभग वैसा ही किया।

पहले दो सत्रों तक तो लग रहा था कि मैच भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड नहीं बल्कि कुलदीप यादव बनाम इंग्लैंड है। इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज कुलदीप यादव का शिकार हो रहे थे पर अपना काम करके जा रहे थे।

आज 5 विकेट लेकर कुलदीप यादव ने किसी भी भारतीय गेंदबाज द्वारा सबसे तेज 50 टेस्ट विकेटों  का रिकॉर्ड पा लिया। यह तब है जब 2017 से 2024 तक उन्होंने महज 12 टेस्ट खेले हैं।इस सीरीज में भी जब रविंद्र जड़ेजा पहले टेस्ट के बाद चोटिल हुए तब उन्हें 14 महीने के ब्रेक के बाद मौका मिला था।
इससे पहले वह बांग्लादेश दौरे पर गेंद और बल्ले दोनों से मैन ऑफ द मैच बने थे लेकिन उनको ड्रॉप कर टीम ने जयदेव अनादकट को शामिल किया था। उस दौरान भी कुलदीप यादव की 2 साल बाद टेस्ट टीम में वापसी हुई थी।

22 महीने का ब्रेक

साल 2022 में बाएं हाथ के कलाई के स्पिनर कुलदीप ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच में भारत का दबदबा बनाए रखने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने अपने करियर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करते हुए 40 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए जिससे बांग्लादेश की टीम पहली पारी में 150 रन पर आउट हो गई थी।

19 महीने का ब्रेक

इससे पहले कुलदीप यादव ने अपना आखिरी टेस्ट मैच चेन्नई में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ साल 2021 में खेला था। इससे पहले भी उन्हें सफेद जर्सी के लिए खासा इंतजार करना पड़ा था।

13 महीने का ब्रेक

12 टेस्ट मैचों में 51 विकेट ले चुके 26 वर्षीय कुलदीप यादव ने इससे पहले जनवरी 2019 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कुलदीप ने अपना आखिरी मैच सिडनी में खेला था। कुलदीप ने उस मुकाबले में पहली पारी में 99 रन देकर पांच विकेट हासिल किए थे। उसके बाद से उन्होंने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि उन्हें इतने लंबे वक्त तक मैदान पर उतरने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।
फैंस के लिए यह समझ से बाहर है कि कुलदीप यादव को टेस्ट करियर में इतने लंबे लंबे ब्रेक के बाद ही मौका क्यों मिलता है। वह अब 30 साल के इस साल हो जाएंगे। ऐसे में वह कितना क्रिकेट खेल पाएंगे।

