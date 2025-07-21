Festival Posters

हिंदू कप्तान होने के कारण बांग्लादेशियों ने मैच में किया पाकिस्तानियों का समर्थन (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 21 जुलाई 2025 (17:05 IST)
BANvsPAK लिट्टन दास की कप्तानी में बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान को 7 विकेटों से हरा दिया लेकिन इस मैच में ही बांग्लादेश के क्रिकेट प्रशंसक पाकिस्तान का समर्थन कर रहे थे क्योंकि कप्तान लिट्टन दास एक हिंदू है। इसका एक वीडियो ट्विटर के वॉइस ऑफ बांग्लादेशी हिंदू ने पोस्ट किया।हालांकि इस मैच में बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान को 7 विकटों से हरा दिया।

दास को अगले साल होने वाले टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए भी टीम नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। उन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के दौरान अस्थाई कप्तान के रूप में बांग्लादेश की टीम को विदेशी धरती पर 3-0 से क्लीन स्वीप करने में मदद की। उन्होंने अब तक एक टेस्ट, सात एकदिवसीय और 10 टी-20 में बांग्लादेश की कप्तानी की है।

बंगाली हिंदू कायस्थ परिवार में हुआ था जन्म

लिट्टन दास का जन्म 3 अक्टूबर 1994 में एक बंगाली कायस्थ परिवार में हुआ था। उनके पिता का नाम बच्चू चंद्र दास और मां का नाम अनीता दास है। उनके दो भाई है। बांग्लादेश क्रीड़ा शिक्षा प्रतिश्थान से उन्होंने अपनी शिक्षा पूरी की। साल 2015 में उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया। तो साल 2019 में उन्होंने अपनी प्रेमिका देवाश्री सोंचिता के साथ विवाह किया।
भारत के खिलाफ ही हुआ था डेब्यू

साल 2015 में लिट्टन दास का टेस्ट डेब्यू भारत के खिलाफ ही हुआ था। यही नहीं वनडे डेब्यू भी भारत के खिलाफ ही हुआ था। साल 2018 के एशिया कप फाइनल में उन्होंने भारत के खिलाफ शानदार 117 गेंदों में 12 चौके और 2 छक्कों के साथ 121 रन बनाए थे। यह मैच भारत अंतिम गेंद पर जीता था लेकिन लिट्टन दास को मैन ऑफ द मैच से नवाजा गया था। इस शतक की बदौलत वह भारत के खिलाफ एक शानदार रिकॉर्ड बना चुके हैं। कुल 9 मैचों में भारत के खिलाफ वह 33 की औसत से 305 रन बना पाए हैं। जो कि किसी भी बड़ी टीमों के खिलाफ उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ औसत है।

अब तक खेले गए 94 वनडे मैचों में वह 30 की औसत से और 86 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 2569 रन बना चुके हैं जिसमें 5 शतक और 12 अर्धशतक है। उनका सर्वोच्च स्कोर 176 रनों का रहा है।

T20I World Cup में क्वालीफाई करने के लिए BCCI करेगा नेपाल टीम की मदद

