Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी नहीं आए राम लला के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में, फैंस हुए निराश

हमें फॉलो करें MS Dhoni
, सोमवार, 22 जनवरी 2024 (17:25 IST)
अयोध्या में आज हुए प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में खेल जगत के कई नामी गिरामी सितारों को न्यौता भेजा गया था। जिनमें से एक नाम महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का था। सबसे सफल भारतीय कप्तान और पूर्व विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को आज अयोध्या में ना पाकर उनके फैंस निराश हुए।

कुछ फैंस ने तो यहां तक ट्वीट किया कि ऐसी क्या मजबूरी हो गई कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी  समारोह का हिस्सा नहीं बने। इसके अलावा फैंस विराट कोहली का भी अयोध्या में फोटो ना देखकर निराश हुए । हालांकि सूत्रों के मुताबिक अनुष्का शर्मा वहां मौजूद थी और विराट कोहली ने सिर्फ कैमरामैन को फोटो नहीं लेने दिया।
धोनी के नेतृत्व में भारत ने टी20 वर्ल्डकप (2007), वनडे वर्ल्डकप (2011) और चैंपिंयस ट्रॉफी (2013) जीती है। खिलाड़ी के रूप में भी धोनी ने 98 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचेस खेले हैं और 37.60 की औसत से 1617 रन बनाए हैं। आईपीएल में भी उनका प्रदर्शन तारीफ के काबिल रहा है।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। पूरी दुनिया इस क्रिकेटर का लोहा मानती है। उन्हें विश्व इतिहास के चालाक कप्तानों में से एक माना जाता है। खासतौर पर टी20 फॉर्मेट के तो वे बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी और कप्तान रहे हैं। भारत को कई चमकदार उपलब्धियां उन्हीं की कप्तानी में मिली है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

'शराब संबंधी घटना' के बाद Glenn Maxwell को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos