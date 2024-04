5 साल बाद 2019 विश्वकप फाइनल में हुई यह चूक कबूली मैदानी अंपायर ने

Marais Erasmus said, "the next morning after 2019 WC Final, Dharmasena said, 'did you see we made a massive error?' That's when I got to know, but on the field, we just said 6, we communicated, '6,6, it’s SIX' not realising they haven't crossed, it wasn't picked up". (Telegraph). pic.twitter.com/RQlPKsr2hT