U19 विश्वकप जिताने के 13 साल बाद अब यह ऑलराउंडर बना ऑस्ट्रेलियाई T20I टीम का कप्तान

Mitchell Marsh career timeline



2010 : U 19 WC winning captain

2014 : Test debut in Dubai

2015 : World Cup winner

2015 : Player of series in ODIs v ENG

2016 : Maiden ODI 100 v IND

2017 : Maiden Test 100 v ENG

2021 : Player of Match in T20 WC Final

2023 : Appointed T20I captain