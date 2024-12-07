Select Your Language

IND vs AUS : भारत के साथ दूसरे टेस्ट में भी Cheating? अंपायर और टेक्नोलॉजी पर उठे सवाल

हमें फॉलो करें IND vs AUS : भारत के साथ दूसरे टेस्ट में भी Cheating? अंपायर और टेक्नोलॉजी पर उठे सवाल

कृति शर्मा

, शनिवार, 7 दिसंबर 2024 (12:16 IST)
Mitchell Marsh No Conclusive Evidence : पहले टेस्ट में केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) पहली इनिंग में विवादित रूप से आउट हुए थे, जिसके बाद भारतीय फैंस ने टेक्नोलॉजी और अंपायर पर सवाल उठाया था। कोई निर्णायक सबूत न होने के बावजूद और ऑन-फील्ड अंपायर द्वारा उन्हें नॉट आउट देने के बावजूद तीसरे अंपायर ने उन्हें कैच आउट दे दिया था। लेकिन ऐसा ही जब दूसरे टेस्ट में हुआ तो उन्होंने 'Conclusive Evidence' न होने के कारण बल्लेबाज के हक़ में फैसला लिया।


हुआ यूं था कि 53वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर अश्विन ने LBW की अपील की थी, सामने थे मिचेल मार्श। अंपायर ने उनकी अपील नकार दी, इसके बाद DRS लिया गया।  रीप्ले में यह समझ में नहीं आया कि गेंद पहले बल्ले पर लगी या पैड पर। थर्ड अंपायर ने कहा कि, कन्क्लूजिव एविडेंस न होने के कारण फैसला बल्लेबाज के हक में जाएगा। इसके बाद रीप्ले से पता चला कि गेंद वास्तव में पहले पैड से टकराई थी लेकिन टीवी अंपायर का इसे लेकर कंफ्यूज होना किसी को समझ नहीं आया।


कमेंटेटर  मैथ्यू हेडन (Matthew Hayden) ने भी ​​​​कहा, "निर्णय लेने के बाद हम बेहतर छवियां कैसे प्राप्त कर सकते हैं?" (How do we get better images after the decision is made?)
 
इसके बाद विराट (Virat Kohli) और अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) भी टीवी अंपायर के इस फैसले से नाखुश नजर आए, और विराट कोहली ने ऑन फील्ड अंपायर से जाकर कहा भी कि केएल राहुल के साथ भी तो पर्थ में ऐसा ही हुआ था, साथ ही फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी नाराजगी जताई और कहा ये तो 'Daylight Robbery' है। 

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस ने जताया गुस्सा 


