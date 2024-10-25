Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

भारतीय टीम एक बार फिर न्यूजीलैंड के सामने हुई ढेर, प्रदर्शन को लेकर उठे कई सवाल

हमें फॉलो करें भारतीय टीम एक बार फिर न्यूजीलैंड के सामने हुई ढेर, प्रदर्शन को लेकर उठे कई सवाल

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2024 (13:08 IST)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match : स्पिन के खिलाफ भारतीय बल्लेबाज एक बार फिर नाकाम रहे और पहली पारी में अपने सारे विकेट 156 के स्कोर पर गवा बैठे,  न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को लंच तक सात विकेट 107 रन पर गिर गए थे। उसके बाद भी विकेट गिरने का सिलसिला थमा नहीं और मिचेल सैंटनर ने एक के बाद एक विकेट लेकर अपने टेस्ट करियर का 7 विकेट हॉल लिया।  
 
बेंगलुरू टेस्ट में जहां तेज और सीम लेती गेंदों के दम पर न्यूजीलैंड ने 36 साल में पहली बार भारत को उसकी धरती पर टेस्ट में हराया तो यहां पुणे में सुबह के सेशन में स्पिनर भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की परेशानी का सबब बने।
 
नीची और टर्न लेती विकेट पर भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने कई गलतियां की। एक विकेट पर 16 रन से आगे भारत ने सुबह के सेशन में 91 रन के अंदर 6 विकेट आ चुके थे।
 
सबसे बड़ा झटका 24वें ओवर में लगा जब सुपरस्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली को मिचेल सेंटनेर ने फुलटॉस पर क्लीन बोल्ड कर दिया। 
 
विकेट पर पड़ती फुलटॉस गेंद पर कोहली बुरी तरह चूके और गेंद सीधे मध्य और लेग स्टम्प पर जा लगी। कोहली के साथ मैदान पर बैठे दर्शकों को भी एकबारगी यकीन नहीं हुआ कि क्या हो गया है। कोहली पवेलियन लौट रहे थे तो एमसीए स्टेडियम पर पूरा सन्नाटा था।

यशस्वी जायसवाल ने चार चौकों की मदद से 30 रन बाने लेकिन ग्लेन फिलिप्स की गेंद पर पहली स्लिप में कैच दे बैठे।
 
ऋषभ पंत (18) उछाल को समझ नहीं पाए और फिलिप्स की गेंद उनके आफ स्टम्प में जा लगी। भारत का स्कोर इस वक्त पांच विकेट पर 83 रन था ।
 
ईरानी कप में 220 नाबाद और पहले टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में 150 रन बनाने वाले सरफराज खान (11) विलियम ओ राउरकी की गेंद पर खराब शॉट खेलकर सेंटनेर को मिड आफ में आसान कैच देकर लौटे।
 
सेंटनेर ने शुभमन गिल (30) को अपना पहला शिकार बनाया था। वहीं लंच से पहले रविचंद्रन अश्विन (4) को पवेलियन भेजा था।
 
लंच के बाद भारतीय ऑल राउंडर वाशिंगटन सुंदर और रवींद्र जडेजा से एक बड़ी साझेदारी की उम्मीद थी लेकिन मिचेल की स्पिन के सामने भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का टिक पाना भी मुश्किल हो रहा था। इस पारी में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए रवींद्र जडेजा (38) ने। मिचेल सेंटनेर ने इस पारी में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के लिए चारों खाने चित रखे और बुमराह को LBW आउट कर अपने करियर का पहला 7 Wicket Haul प्राप्त किया।  



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

राधा की फिरकी में उलझा न्यूजीलैंड, भारत ने पहला महिला एकदिवसीय 59 रन से जीता

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धनतेरस
फोटो
वीडियो