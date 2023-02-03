Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मलिक ने नहीं लगवाया टीका, वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल

शुक्रवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2023 (15:22 IST)
न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज का हिस्सा रहे उमरान मलिक और मोहम्मद सिराज का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह होटल के अंदर आते वक्त  स्वागत करने वाले स्टाफ से रूबरू हो रहे हैं। 
 
इस वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि स्वागत करने वाला स्टाफ टीम इंडिया के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को टीका लगा रहा है। लेकिन जब बारी मोहम्मद सिराज और उमरान मलिक की आती है तो उन्होंने टीका लगाने से मना कर दिया। 
 
ट्विटर पर कई लोग इसको एकतरफा धर्मनिरपेक्षता करार दे रहे हैं। भाजपा सदस्य और उच्च न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता ने इस वीडियो पर कमेंट किया कि इस समस्या की जड़ और समाधान क्या है।
हालांकि जब स्वागत करने वाले स्टाफ ने बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर और उनके सहायक को टीका लगवाना चाहा तो उन्होंने भी मना कर दिया। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हो गया है और इस पर तरह तरह के कमेंट आ रहे हैं।

