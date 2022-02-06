Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सिराज की बांह पर नहीं दिखी काली पट्टी तो मचा बवाल, लता मंगेशकर के निधन के शोक में उठाया था कदम

webdunia
रविवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2022 (15:43 IST)
अहमदाबाद: प्रतिष्ठित गायिका लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करने के लिए भारतीय टीम के सभी खिलाड़ी रविवार को वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में अपनी बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधकर खेलने उतरे।लता मंगेशकर का रविवार को 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया।

हालांकि जब पहला ओवर डालने वाले मोहम्मद सिराज के बांह पर काली पट्टी नहीं दिखी तो ट्विटर पर कुछ फैंस इस बात से खासे नाराज आए कि आखिर बाकी खिलाड़ियों से अलग सिराज ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया। सिराज ने भारत को पहला विकेट दिलाया और इंडीज के ओपनर शाई होप को बोल्ड किया।यह मोहम्मद सिराज का वनडे क्रिकेट में पहला विकेट भी था।
webdunia

बीसीसीआई ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर के रविवार सुबह निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करने के लिये आज काली पट्टी बांधे है। लता दीदी को क्रिकेट काफी पसंद था और वह हमेशा ही क्रिकेट का समर्थन करती थीं और उन्होंने हमेशा टीम इंडिया का समर्थन किया। ’’लेकिन जब बोर्ड के ट्वीट के इतर सिराज की बांह पर काली पट्टी नहीं दिखी तो कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स ट्विटर पर देखे गए।


गुजरात क्रिकेट संघ (जीसीए) के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि स्टेडियम में भारतीय ध्वज आधा झुका रहेगा और राज्य क्रिकेट संघ द्वारा कोई जश्न नहीं मनाया जायेगा।

लता मंगेशकर क्रिकेट की बड़ी प्रशंसक थीं। उन्होंने 1983 में विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम के सदस्यों को पुरस्कार देने के लिए एक कंसर्ट के जरिये 20 लाख रुपये जुटाने में बीसीसीआई की मदद की थी। बीसीसीआई भारत में खेले जाने वाले हर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच में उनके लिए हमेशा दो टिकट रिजर्व रखता था।

बीसीसीआई ने लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक जताया

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) और क्रिकेट बिरादरी ने रविवार को महान गायिका और भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया।

webdunia

इससे पहले बीसीसीआई ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘‘भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करने में बीसीसीआई राष्ट्र के साथ है। सुर सम्राज्ञी ने दशकों तक देश को मंत्रमुग्ध किया। वह खेल की प्रशंसक और टीम इंडिया की समर्थक थीं, उन्होंने संगीत के माध्यम से जागरूकता पैदा करने में मदद की। भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे। ’’

वहीं, भारतीय क्रिकेट बिरादरी ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से अपना दुख और दुख व्यक्त किया। अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर प्रोफाइल पर भारत के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मंगेशकर के परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की। लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करने के लिए भारतीय टीम के सभी खिलाड़ी अहमदाबाद में वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में अपनी बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर खेलने उतरे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 92 वर्षीय दिग्गज गायक का रविवार को मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में 28 दिनों तक कोविड -19 और इसकी जटिलता से जूझने के बाद निधन हो गया।

