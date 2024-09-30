MS Dhoni के लिए बनाया यह खास नियम, विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे अब कोई नाटक

Select Your Language

सोमवार, 30 सितम्बर 2024 (12:55 IST)
IPL 2025 Retention Rules :  इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की संचालन परिषद में भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने फैसला किया कि जिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने कम से कम 5 कैलेंडर वर्ष में कोई अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेला है, उन्हें ‘अनकैप्ड’ खिलाड़ी माना जाएगा।
 
हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि यह कदम इसलिए उठाया गया ताकि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) अपने स्टार क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) को रिटेन कर सके जो आखिरी बार 2019 वनडे विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल में देश के लिए खेले थे।
 
बीसीसीआई की विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, ‘‘अगर कोई भारतीय खिलाड़ी संबंधित सत्र के आयोजन से पहले पिछले पांच कैलेंडर वर्षों में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट (टेस्ट मैच, वनडे, ट्वेंटी 20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय) में शुरुआती एकादश में नहीं खेला है या उसके पास बीसीसीआई का केंद्रीय अनुबंध नहीं है तो एक ‘कैप्ड’ (अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलने वाला) भारतीय खिलाड़ी ‘अनकैप्ड’ (जिसने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट नहीं खेला हो) हो जाएगा। ’’

शनिवार को संचालन परिषद की बैठक में यह फैसला किया गया था कि 10 फ्रेंचाइजी को अपनी पिछली टीम से अधिकतम 6 खिलाड़ियों को बरकरार (Retain) रखने की अनुमति होगी जिसमें नीलामी का एक ‘राइट टू मैच’ (Right To Match-RTM Card) कार्ड भी शामिल होगा, जिसकी कीमत 120 करोड़ रूपए के बढ़े हुए टीम पर्स में से 75 करोड़ रूपए होगी।
 
‘अनकैप्ड’ खिलाड़ी के लिए रिटेन करने का खर्चा चार चार करोड़ रूपए होगा इसलिए सीएसके अगर धोनी को रिटेन भी करती है तो नीलामी के लिए निश्चित रूप से काफी बचत कर सकती है।

पिछली मेगा नीलामी में 2022 में एक टीम को चार खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन करने की अनुमति दी गई थी।
 
विदेशी खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी विशेष नियम रहेगा क्योंकि चुनिंदा इंग्लिश और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी अकसर थकान और अन्य प्राथमिकताओं का हवाला देते हुए नीलामी में चुने जाने के बाद कई बार अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी को छोड़ देते हैं।
 
बीसीसीआई इस तरह नीलामी में चुने जाने के बाद हटने वाले किसी भी खिलाड़ी पर दो साल का प्रतिबंध (2 Years Ban) लगाने की योजना बना रहा है।


विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, ‘‘किसी भी विदेशी खिलाड़ी को नीलामी के लिए पंजीकरण कराना होगा। यदि विदेशी खिलाड़ी पंजीकरण नहीं कराता है तो वह अगले वर्ष की खिलाड़ी नीलामी में पंजीकरण के लिए अयोग्य हो जाएगा।’’
 
इसमें कहा गया, ‘‘कोई भी खिलाड़ी जो नीलामी में पंजीकरण कराता है और नीलामी में चुने जाने के बाद सत्र की शुरुआत से पहले खुद को अनुपलब्ध कर देता है तो उसे दो सत्र के लिए टूर्नामेंट और नीलामी में भाग लेने से प्रतिबंधित कर दिया जाएगा। ’’ (भाषा)


