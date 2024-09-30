MS Dhoni के लिए बनाया यह खास नियम, विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे अब कोई नाटक

OFFICIAL RETENTION RULES FOR IPL 2025 AUCTION— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2024
- Maximum 5 capped (Indian & overseas) & 2 uncapped allowed.
- 120cr Purse.
- Match fees introduced.
- 2 years ban for players who withdraw after getting picked.
- Mega Auction registration must for Mini Auction participation.
The new addition to use RTM explained (Cricbuzz)
- Suppose RCB place highest bid of 8cr for Travis Head.
- SRH will be asked if they want to use the RTM, SRH uses RTM.
- RCB has another chance to bid, and if RCB goes till 12cr.
- SRH will need to pay 12cr for Head in RTM.
INDIAN PLAYERS TO DETERMINE FOREIGNERS SALARY IN THE IPL.
- If the highest bid for an Indian player in 2025 auction is 16cr, then no foreign player can receive more than 16cr in the 2026 auction.
- Similarly, if any Indian goes for over 18cr in this auction, the maximum a…