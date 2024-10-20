Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

न्यूजीलैंड टीम ने रचा इतिहास, 36 सालों बाद भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर हराया

हमें फॉलो करें न्यूजीलैंड टीम ने रचा इतिहास, 36 सालों बाद भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर हराया

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 20 अक्टूबर 2024 (12:44 IST)
India vs New Zealand 1st Test : न्यूजीलैंड ने बेंगलुरु में भारत को 8 विकेटों से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया है। 36 साल में यह पहली बार है कि भारत को न्यूजीलैंड ने घरेलु मैदान पर टेस्ट में हराया है। इसी मैच में भारतीय टीम ने एक और शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया था, पहली पारी में वे 46 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गए थे जो कि घरेलु मैदान में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत का यह सबसे कम स्कोर है।


आखिरी बार न्यूजीलैंड टीम ने भारतीय धरती पर 1988 में जीत हासिल की थी जब उन्होंने वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में भारत को 136 रनों से हराया था। गेंदबाजी का शानदार प्रदर्शन देते हुए पहली पारी में 46 रनों पर ऑल आउट करने के बाद न्यूजीलैंड के बल्लेबाजों ने मोर्चा संभाला और डेवोन कॉनवे (91) रचिन रविंद्र (134) और टिम साऊदी के 65 रनों की मदद उसे उन्होंने 402 रन बनाए।

भारत का दूसरी पारी में बस यही  इंटेंट था कि वे अग्रेसिव  बैटिंग करते हुए जल्दी से जल्दी बड़े रन बनाए और अच्छी लीड प्राप्त करें और शुरुआत हुई भी ऐसी ही, विराट कोहली ने 70 रन बनाए शुभमन की जगह खेलते हुए सरफराज खान ने भी मौके का फायदा उठाया और अपना पहला शतक जड़ते हुए 150 रन बनाए।

webdunia
UNI


उसके बाद ऋषभ पंत का भी शतक पूरा होने ही वाला था लेकिन वे सिर्फ 1 रन से चुके और विलियम ओ रूर्के की गेंद पर 99 पर बोल्ड हो गए लेकिन उसके बाद एक पर एक विकेट गिरते गए और इसी तरह भारत न्यूजीलैंड को सिर्फ 107 रनों का ही टारगेट दे पाया जो न्यूजीलैंड ने 27.4 ओवर में पूरा किया। इस पारी में विल यंग ने 48 और रचिन रविंद्र ने 39 रन बनाए। रचिन को दोनों पारियों में शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच के खिताब से नवाजा गया।

ALSO READ: ऋषभ पंत के आउट होने पर स्टेडियम में छाया सन्नाटा, गौतम-राहुल का रिएक्शन हुआ Viral


न्यूज़ीलैंड की भारत में टेस्ट जीत
1969 में नागपुर में 167 रनों से
1988 में मुंबई में 136 रन से
बेंगलुरु, 2024 में 8 विकेट से



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कश्मीर मैराथन के दुनिया की शीर्ष प्रतियोगिताओं में शुमार होने की उम्मीद है: मुख्यमंत्री अब्दुल्ला

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
करवाचौथ
फोटो
वीडियो