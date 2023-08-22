Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

201 रनों पर सिमटी पाकिस्तानी पारी, अफगानिस्तानी स्पिनर श्रीलंका में छाए

मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2023 (18:36 IST)
एशिया कप से पहले श्रीलंका में अभ्यास करने पहुंची पाकिस्तानी टीम को पहले ही दिन करारा झटका लगा जब अफगानिस्तानी स्पिन गेंदबाजों ने टीम को हबनटोटा में खेले जाने वाले तीन मैचों की सीरीज के पहले मैच में 50 ओवर भी नहीं खेलने दिए और सिर्फ 201 रनों पर ऑलाउट कर दिया।

पाकिस्तान की टीम के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी जरूर की लेकिन उसके बाद टीम लगातार विकेट ही गंवाती रही।यह पहली दफा है जब पाकिस्तान अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ वनडे क्रिकेट में आलआउट हुई है वहीं यह उनका सबसे कम स्कोर भी है।

पाकिस्तान की ओर से सर्वाधिक रन ईमाम उल हक ने बनाए जिन्होंने 61 रनों की पारी खेली। वहीं शादाब खान ने भी 39 रनों का योगदान दिया।

