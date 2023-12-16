Select Your Language

टीम बस में अर्शदीप पर बरस पड़े सूर्यकुमार यादव, सामने आया वीडियो

, शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2023 (16:53 IST)
Screengrab from video tweeted by @onecricketapp

Suryakumar gets Angry : भारत इस वक्त साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर है और इस दौरे की शुरुआत भारत और साउथ अफ्रीका के बीच 3 टी-20 मैचों के साथ हुई। पहला मैच बारिश की वजह से धूल गया था दूसरा साउथ अफ्रीका ने जीता था, तीसरा मैच भारत ने 106 रनों से जीता था। Player of The Match रहे थे कप्तान Suryakumar Yadav   जिन्होंने 56 गेंदों में 100 रन बनाए थे।

लेकिन यह मैच जीतने के बाद जो वीडियो सामने आई है,  इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है। हमेशा हसते मुस्कुराते सूर्यकुमार यादव का यह रूप आपने कभी नहीं देखा होगा।  मैच के बाद की Team Bus की एक वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमे सूर्यकुमार यादव युवा गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह (Arshdeep Singh) पर गुस्सा करते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं। अब वे किस बात पर गुस्सा कर रहे हैं, क्या वजह है उनके अर्शदीप पर इस तरह भटकने की यह तो वही लोग जानते हैं जो बस के अंदर थे लेकिन इस वीडियो ने फैन्स के मन में काफी सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।  

कुछ लोगों का यह भी मानना है की सूर्यकुमार यादव गुस्सा नहीं कर रहे थे, वे बस लोगों को दिखने के लिए एक Prank था 

 
South Africa के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज में Team India के विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज Suryakumar Yadav का बल्ला जमकर बोला है। वह सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज रहे। सूर्या ने 2 मैचों में 78 की औसत से 156 रन बनाए, जिसमें उनके बल्ले से 1 शतक और 1 अर्धशतक देखने को मिला।

