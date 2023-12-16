टीम बस में अर्शदीप पर बरस पड़े सूर्यकुमार यादव, सामने आया वीडियो

Suryakumar Yadav intense reaction to Arshdeep Singh following the third T20I against South Africa #SAvsIND #SuryakumarYadav #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/HvYLsyIcKQ— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) December 15, 2023
Whatever the reason, such a reaction to junior teammates is absolutely not accepted.. Surya ji abi bht lmba chlna h ...
— Meenu Kaushik (@MeenuKa35995715) December 15, 2023
This is what actually happened
Arshdeep: driver bhaiya ekdum bus ekdum slow chalana jaise Captain SKY ne World Cup final mein slow khela tha— New Variant (@loki_ka_halwa) December 16, 2023
SKY:
Arshdeep asked him why he didn't play like this in the WC final https://t.co/kpYYgFs51f— Rodony (@Rodony_) December 15, 2023
Attitude to aisa dikha raha hai jaise world cup final mai 100 run mare ho https://t.co/YBO4rRLZ9z