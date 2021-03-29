Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अंतिम ओवरो में कोच रवि शास्त्री थे टेंशन में, ट्विटर पर ऐसे उड़ा मजाक

सोमवार, 29 मार्च 2021 (11:47 IST)
युवा विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (78) की करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी और ओपनर शिखर धवन (67) तथा आलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या (64) के शानदार अर्धशतकों तथा तेज गेंदबाज भुवनेश्वर कुमार और शार्दुल ठाकुर की बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी से भारत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ रविवार को तीसरे और निर्णायक वनडे मुकाबले में सात रन से जीत हासिल कर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की। 
 
भारत ने 48.2 ओवर में 329 रन का मजबूत स्कोर बनाने के बाद इंग्लैंड की चुनौती को 50 ओवर में नौ विकेट पर 322 रन पर थाम लिया।सैम करेन ने 83 गेंदों पर नौ चौकों और तीन छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 95 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली लेकिन वह टीम को जीत की मंजिल पर नहीं पहुंचा पाए। लेकिन उन्होंने वनडे में किसी आठवें नंबर के बल्लेबाज का सर्वाधिक स्कोर जरूर बना दिया। उनके साथ रीस टोप्ले एक रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। करेन को उनकी शानदार पारी के लिए प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार मिला। 
 
330 रनों के स्कोर पर जब भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने मोइन अली को आउट किया तो लग रहा था मैच बहुत जल्दी खत्म हो जाएगा। 200 के स्कोर पर सातवां विकेट गंवा चुकी इंग्लैंड के लिए सैम करन ने अकेला किला लड़ाया और मैच को अंतिम ओवर तक ले गए। पहले उन्होंने आदिल रशीद के साथ फिर मार्क वुड के साथ महत्वपूर्ण साझेदारी की। 
अंतिम ओवरों में मैच इतना करीब आ गया था कि लग रहा था सैम करन होली के रंग में भंग डाल देंगे। उनके सामने भुवनेश्वर कुमार भी दबाव में वाइड डालने लग गए थे। यह देखकर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री के भी हाथ पैर फूलने लग गए और डग आउट में इधर उधर घूमने लगे। उनकी इस प्रतिक्रिया पर ट्रोल्स ने बहुत से मीम्म बनाए। 
       
भारत जीत तो गई लेकिन कल टीम इंडिया की फील्डिंग बहुत साधारण रही। भारतीय फील्डर्स ने कुल 4 कैच छोड़े और अंतिम ओवरों में लगातार 2 गेंद में वुड का कैच ठाकुर ने और करन का कैच नटराजन ने छोड़ा। इस पर भी रवि शास्त्री को लेकर चुटीले ट्वीट देखने को मिले। 


