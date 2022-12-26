Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सिर्फ हम और आप नहीं, रविचंद्रन अश्विन भी परेशान हैं ओवरथिंकिंग से, ट्वीट कर बताई पीड़ा

सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2022 (15:26 IST)
कोरोना के बाद आम जनमानस में कई पीड़ाए दिखाई दे रही जैसे कि अवसाद, मानसिक थकान, चिढ़चिढ़ापन। ज्यादा सोचना यानि की ओवरथिंकिंग भी ऐसी ही एक परेशानी के वर्ग में आती है। भारत के स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने यह खुलासा किया वह भी इससे ग्रसित हैं।

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ मीरपुर में दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में भारत की जीत के नायक रहे रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने उन लोगों पर निशाना साधा है जो उन्हें खेल के बारे में जरूरत से ज्यादा सोचने वाला मानते हैं।श्रेयस अय्यर के साथ बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अश्विन ने अपने करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारियों में से एक पारी खेली और भारत को संकट से बाहर निकाल कर तीन विकेट से रोमांचक जीत दिलाई।

उन्होंने मैच में छह विकेट लेने के अलावा दूसरी पारी में नाबाद 42 रन बनाए जिसके लिए उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया था।
अश्विन ने ट्वीट किया,‘‘ जरूरत से ज्यादा सोचना एक धारणा है जो कि तब से मेरे साथ जुड़ी हुई है जब मैंने पूरे गर्व के साथ भारतीय टीम की पोशाक पहनी थी। मैंने पिछले कुछ समय से इस बारे में सोचना शुरू किया और अब मुझे लगता है मुझे लोगों के दिमाग से यह शब्द मिटाने के लिए जनसंपर्क का सहारा लेने पर गंभीरता से विचार करना चाहिए।’’

मैदान पर बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने के अलावा अश्विन को आधुनिक खेल का सबसे अच्छा ज्ञान रखने वाले लोगों में शुमार किया जाता है। वह अपना यूट्यूब चैनल भी चलाते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की यात्रा विशेष और अनूठी होती है। इस यात्रा में किसी को ज्यादा सोचने की जरूरत पड़ती है तो किसी को नहीं। जब भी कोई कहता है कि मैं बहुत ज्यादा सोचता हूं तो मैंने हमेशा अपने बारे में यही सोचा है कि मैं इसी तरह से क्रिकेट खेलता हूं और उस तरह से नहीं खेलता हूं जैसे मैं अन्य को सलाह देता हूं।’’
अश्विन ने कहा,‘‘ आखिर में, मैं खेल के बारे में बहुत गहराई से सोचता हूं और अपने विचार साझा करता हूं क्योंकि मेरा मानना है के विचार साझा करने से अधिक उपलब्धियां हासिल की जा सकती हैं। हो सकता है कि यह लोकप्रिय न हों लेकिन मेरा लक्ष्य शाब्दिक जंग जीतना नहीं बल्कि कुछ सीखना है।’’अश्विन ने अब तक 88 टेस्ट मैचों में 449 विकेट लिए हैं। इस 36 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी के नाम पर वनडे में 151 और टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 72 विकेट दर्ज हैं।

