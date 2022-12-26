सिर्फ हम और आप नहीं, रविचंद्रन अश्विन भी परेशान हैं ओवरथिंकिंग से, ट्वीट कर बताई पीड़ा

अश्विन ने ट्वीट किया,‘‘ जरूरत से ज्यादा सोचना एक धारणा है जो कि तब से मेरे साथ जुड़ी हुई है जब मैंने पूरे गर्व के साथ भारतीय टीम की पोशाक पहनी थी। मैंने पिछले कुछ समय से इस बारे में सोचना शुरू किया और अब मुझे लगता है मुझे लोगों के दिमाग से यह शब्द मिटाने के लिए जनसंपर्क का सहारा लेने पर गंभीरता से विचार करना चाहिए।’’
Disclaimer: I have had no problems with any colleague or anyone and this is just in response to some articles I read during transit. I took 13 years to understand that the word would stick on to be a menace and hope some youngster reading this thread might gain a few years.— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2022
अश्विन ने कहा,‘‘ आखिर में, मैं खेल के बारे में बहुत गहराई से सोचता हूं और अपने विचार साझा करता हूं क्योंकि मेरा मानना है के विचार साझा करने से अधिक उपलब्धियां हासिल की जा सकती हैं। हो सकता है कि यह लोकप्रिय न हों लेकिन मेरा लक्ष्य शाब्दिक जंग जीतना नहीं बल्कि कुछ सीखना है।’’अश्विन ने अब तक 88 टेस्ट मैचों में 449 विकेट लिए हैं। इस 36 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी के नाम पर वनडे में 151 और टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 72 विकेट दर्ज हैं।
“Overthinking” is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds. Every person’s journey is special— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2022