7 साल पहले हुआ डेब्यू, चोटों से रहा परेशान, लेकिन लॉर्ड्स का लॉर्ड बना यह अंग्रेज गेंदबाज

टॉपली ने कहा ,‘‘ यह शानदार टीम प्रदर्शन था । यह काफी मायने रखता है। हर किसी का सपना इंग्लैंड के लिये खेलने का होता है। अब रविवार को बड़ा मैच है जिसे जीतकर हम श्रृंखला अपने नाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे ।’’
Reece Topley's incredible spell puts him on top of the all-time men's list for England bowlers— ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2022
इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जोस बटलर ने स्वीकार किया कि उनकी टीम एक बार फिर बल्लेबाजी में नाकाम रही लेकिन टॉपली के जुझारूपन की उन्होंने तारीफ की।
"It means a lot and makes it all worthwhile to be honest, it was just over the stand where I had surgery three years ago so it's come full circle"— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022
Player of the match Reece Topley says it's 'everyone's dream to play for England' as he looks ahead to the future pic.twitter.com/hLRHGqd3iN
जब 20 ओवर के बाद वह वापस आए तो अपने दूसरे स्पैल के पहले ही ओवर में सूर्यकुमार यादव का विकेट ले लिया। यही नहीं एक और बार जब शमी के साथ जड़ेजा की साझेदारी पनप रही थी तो एक धीमी गेंद पर उन्होंने शमी को चलता कर दिया।
All six of Topley's wickets— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2022
