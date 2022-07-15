Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

7 साल पहले हुआ डेब्यू, चोटों से रहा परेशान, लेकिन लॉर्ड्स का लॉर्ड बना यह अंग्रेज गेंदबाज

शुक्रवार, 15 जुलाई 2022 (12:45 IST)
लंदन:भारत के खिलाफ दूसरे वनडे में छह विकेट लेकर इंग्लैंड को सौ रन से जीत दिलाने वाले बायें हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज रीस टॉपली ने कहा कि हाल ही में चोटों के कारण क्रिकेट से दूर रहने का उन्हें फायदा मिला।

पहले मैच में दस विकेट से हारने के बाद शानदार वापसी करते हुए इंग्लैंड ने भारत को सौ रन से हराया। टॉपली ने 24 रन देकर छह विकेट लिये। उन्होंने पूर्व कप्तान पॉल कोलिंगवुड का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा जिन्होंने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 31 रन देकर छह विकेट लिये थे।इसके अलावा लॉर्ड्स के एतिहासिक मैदान पर किसी भी इंग्लैंड के गेंदबाज का यह सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है।
टॉपली ने कहा ,‘‘ यह शानदार टीम प्रदर्शन था । यह काफी मायने रखता है। हर किसी का सपना इंग्लैंड के लिये खेलने का होता है। अब रविवार को बड़ा मैच है जिसे जीतकर हम श्रृंखला अपने नाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे ।’’

सात साल पहले इंग्लैंड के लिये पहला मैच खेलने वाले टॉपली 17 वनडे खेल चुके हैं।चोटों के कारण उनका कैरियर बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ लेकिन वह वापसी को भुनाने के लिये बेताब हैं ।

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मैं जितनी बार हो सके, इंग्लैंड के लिये खेलना चाहता हूं और जीत में योगदान देना चाहता हूं। यह सौभाग्य की बात है।’’
इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जोस बटलर ने स्वीकार किया कि उनकी टीम एक बार फिर बल्लेबाजी में नाकाम रही लेकिन टॉपली के जुझारूपन की उन्होंने तारीफ की।

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ उसकी कहानी दिलचस्प है। वापसी करके लाडर्स पर छह विकेट लेना शानदार है। उसका अनुभव कठिन था और उसे पता भी नहीं था कि वह दोबारा खेल भी सकेगा या नहीं और उसके बाद इस तरह का प्रदर्शन वाकई काबिले तारीफ है।’अब दोनों टीमें रविवार को तीसरा और आखिरी वनडे खेलेंगी।

दिलचस्प बात यह रही कि रीस टॉप्ली ने भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज और फिर अंतिम 2 बल्लेबाजों का विकेट लिया। यानि की भारत को परेशानी में भी उन्होंने ही डाला और फिर जीत पर मुहर भी उन्होंने अपनी गेंदबाजी में ही लगाई।

उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा को एक बेहतरीन अंदर आती हुई गेंद पर पगबाधा किया। इसके बाद शिखर धवन की गेंद अच्छी नहीं थी लेकिन टॉप्ली को भाग्य का साथ मिला और बटलर ने कैच लिया।
जब 20 ओवर के बाद वह वापस आए तो अपने दूसरे स्पैल के पहले ही ओवर में सूर्यकुमार यादव का विकेट ले लिया। यही नहीं एक और बार जब शमी के साथ जड़ेजा की साझेदारी पनप रही थी तो एक धीमी गेंद पर उन्होंने शमी को चलता कर दिया।

अंतिम ओवरों में उन्होंने चहल की गिल्लियां बिखेर कर अपने करियर का पहला पंच जमाया। इसके बाद बुमराह को बटलर के हाथों कैच करा कर लॉर्ड्स के मैदान में इतिहास रच दिया।

