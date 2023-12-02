Select Your Language

रिंकू सिंह ने दबाव में शांत बने रहने का श्रेय आईपीएल को दिया

शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2023 (13:24 IST)
, शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2023 (13:24 IST)
Rinku Singh INDvsAUS T20I : भारतीय बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्तमान T-20 Series में दबाव की परिस्थितियों में भी शांत बने रहकर अपनी भूमिका अच्छी तरह से निभाने का श्रेय Indian Premier League (IPL) में खेलने को दिया।
 
रिंकू ने चौथे मैच में 29 गेंद पर 46 रन बनाए जबकि श्रृंखला में अपना पहला खेल रहे Jitesh Sharma ने 19 गेंद पर 35 रन की पारी खेली। इससे भारत ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 9 विकेट पर 174 रन का चुनौती पूर्ण स्कोर खड़ा किया और इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 7 विकेट पर 154 रन पर रोक कर पांच मैच की श्रृंखला में 3-1 से अजेय बढ़त हासिल की।
भारत की शुक्रवार को यहां 20 रन से जीत के बाद रिंकू ने BCCI TV पर Jitesh से कहा,‘‘मैं लंबे समय से खेल रहा हूं। मैं पिछले 5-6 साल से आईपीएल में खेल रहा हूं, जिससे मेरा आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा। मैं खुद पर भरोसा रखता हूं और शांत बने रहने की कोशिश करता हूं।’’
 
जितेश ने स्वीकार किया कि जब वह बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरे तो काफी दबाव में थे।
उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ऐसा नहीं लग रहा था कि यह तुम्हारी (रिंकू) पहली श्रृंखला है। जब मैं बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरा तो काफी दबाव में था लेकिन तुम बहुत शांत थे और आसानी से शॉट लगा रहे थे। ’’
 
इशान किशन की जगह टीम में दिए गए विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जितेश ने उन्हें शांत चित बनाए रखने में मदद करने के लिए रिंकू का आभार भी व्यक्त किया।
 
जितेश ने रिंकू से कहा,‘‘तुम मुझे लगातार बोल रहे थे कि सहज बने रहो और किसी तरह का दबाव मत लो।’’
 
रिंकू ने अपनी पारी के दौरान 100 मीटर लंबा छक्का भी लगाया। इतने लंबे शॉट लगाने के राज के बारे में पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा कि वह नियमित तौर पर जिम जाते हैं।
 
उन्होंने कहा,‘‘मुझे वजन उठाना पसंद है जिससे मुझे ताकत मिलती है।’’ (भाषा) 

