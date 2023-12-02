Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
  • Webdunia Deals
  • Install App
webdunia






Advertiesment

BCCI नहीं भर पाया बिजली बिल, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जनरेटर पर खेला मैच

हमें फॉलो करें Dubai stadium
, शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2023 (12:56 IST)
INDvsAUS Played on generators in Raipur : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 5 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज का चौथा मैच 1 दिसंबर को Raipur के Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium में खेला गया, जहां भारत ने 3-1 से जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम कर ली। लेकिन मैच हालांकि बिजली के कारण रद्द होने की कगार पर था क्योंकि 3.1 करोड़ के बकाया होने के कारण 5 साल पहले स्टेडियम की बिजली काट दी गई थी।

लेकिन इस मैच को जनरेटर और पावर बैकअप पर खेला गया जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ थी। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य क्रिकेट संघ (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) के द्वारा जनरेटर लाया गया, जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ रुपये थी। दिन-रात का मैच रद्द कर दिया गया होता लेकिन जनरेटर और एक अस्थायी कनेक्शन ने क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के लिए दिन बचा लिया।
 फ्लडलाइट के तहत एक मैच को संचालित करने के लिए 1000 किलोवाट से अधिक बिजली की आवश्यकता होती है। अकेले लाइटें 600 किलोवाट की खपत करती हैं और अन्य लाइटों और एयर कंडीशनिंग सिस्टम के लिए न्यूनतम 435 किलोवाट की आवश्यकता होती है।

Cricket Fans के रिएक्शन 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

3-1 से T20I सीरीज पर कब्जा, भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 20 रनों से हराया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos