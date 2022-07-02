Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ऋषभ पंत की शानदार पारी से ट्विटर पर क्यों ट्रैंड हुआ वीरेंद्र सहवाग का नाम

शनिवार, 2 जुलाई 2022 (13:07 IST)
ऋषभ पंत के आक्रामक शतक और रविंद्र जडेजा के साथ 222 रन की साझेदारी की मदद से भारत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पांचवें क्रिकेट टेस्ट के वर्षाबाधित पहले दिन शुरूआती झटकों से उबरते हुए सात विकेट पर 338 रन बना लिये।

भारत का स्कोर एक समय पांच विकेट पर 98 रन था जिसके बाद पंत और जडेजा ने 239 गेंद में 222 रन जोड़े । पंत ने 111 गेंद में 20 चौकों और चार छक्कों की मदद से 146 रन बनाये जबकि जडेजा 163 गेंद में 83 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।

ऋषभ पंत ने जिस अंदाज में बल्लेबाजी की उस ही अंदाज में कभी वीरेंद्र सहवाग भी बल्लेबाजी किया करते थे। बल्कि यह कहा जाए कि वीरेंद्र सहवाग के टेस्ट का पहला शतक वैसे ही आया था जैसा शतक कल ऋषभ पंत ने लगाया।

2001-2002 के दक्षिण अफ्रीकी दौरे पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने तब शतक जड़ा जब भारत अपने 5 विकेट मात्र 58 रनों पर गंवा चुका था। वीरेंद्र सहवाग का यह शतक मखाया एन्टीनी, जैक कैलिस और मोर्ने मोर्कल जैसे गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आया था।

हालांकि सिर्फ यह ही कारण नहीं है कि ऋषभ पंत के शतक के बाद  वीरेंद्र सहवाग का नाम ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड करने लग गया। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी फिल्म का एक मीम अपनी प्रोफाइल से शेयर किया। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा कि पंत अपना ही स्तर ऊंचा कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल वह विश्व के सबसे मनोरंजक खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं।
इस तस्वीर में साफ देखा जा सकता था कि वीरेंद्र सहवाग को अपने दिनों की याद आ गई। आए भी कैसे ना, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के करियर को उठा कर देखें तो उनके रन और औसत दोनों ही टेस्ट में वनडे के मुकाबले ज्यादा थे। जो कि ठीक ऋषभ पंत के साथ कहा जा सकता है।इस ट्वीट का जवाब भी ऋषभ पंत ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से दिया। हंसते हुए पंत ने लिखा कि यह पसंद आया आप सबसे अच्छे और खास हैं।
सहवाग ने कुल 104 टेस्ट मैचों 49.34 की औसत से 8586 रन बनाए जिसमें 32 अर्धशतक 23 शतक शामिल थे जिसमें से 5 तो  दोहरे शतक थे और एक तिहरा शतक 319 था। वनडे में उन्होंने 251 मैचों में 8273 रन बनाए। औसत 35.06 का रहा और 38 अर्धशतक उन्होंने बनाए। उन्होंने 15 शतक भी जड़े जिसमें से 1 दोहरा शतक (219) रहा।

अगर ऋषभ पंत के अब तक के करियर को देखें तो लगभग ऐसे ही आंकड़े उनके भी हैं। अब तक खेले 31 टेस्ट में ऋषभ पंत 43.04 की औसत से 2066 रन बना चुके हैं। जिसमें 9 अर्धशतक और 5 शतक शामिल हैं। वहीं वनडे में उनका औसत सिर्फ 32 का है और वह 5 अर्धशतकों के साथ 24 मैचों में 715 रन बना पाए हैं।

फैले हुए क्षेत्ररक्षक है कारण

इसका कारण सिर्फ एक है जो है मैदान में फैले हुए क्षेत्ररक्षक। टेस्ट मैच में गेंदबाज विकेट निकालने के कारण 2 से 3 स्लिप लगाकर रखते हैं जिससे मैदान खुला मिलता है और प्रहारों का उचित मूल्य बल्लेबाजों को मिलता है।

वहीं वनडे में क्षेत्ररक्षक सीमा रेखा के पास तैनात होते हैं और उन्हें भेदने में बल्लेबाज को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है।यही कारण है दोनों को याद कर क्रिकेट फैंस ने भी कुछ ट्वीट किए।

ऋषभ पंत के आतिशी शतक ने भारत को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ मुश्किल से निकाला

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

