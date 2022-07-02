ऋषभ पंत की शानदार पारी से ट्विटर पर क्यों ट्रैंड हुआ वीरेंद्र सहवाग का नाम

इस तस्वीर में साफ देखा जा सकता था कि वीरेंद्र सहवाग को अपने दिनों की याद आ गई। आए भी कैसे ना, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के करियर को उठा कर देखें तो उनके रन और औसत दोनों ही टेस्ट में वनडे के मुकाबले ज्यादा थे। जो कि ठीक ऋषभ पंत के साथ कहा जा सकता है।इस ट्वीट का जवाब भी ऋषभ पंत ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से दिया। हंसते हुए पंत ने लिखा कि यह पसंद आया आप सबसे अच्छे और खास हैं।
Pant is in a league of his own.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2022
The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one. pic.twitter.com/PgGTjgxUd9
@virendersehwag bhaiya .. love this. you are one of the greatest and one of the best. https://t.co/Qik7FYbKEt
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 2, 2022सहवाग ने कुल 104 टेस्ट मैचों 49.34 की औसत से 8586 रन बनाए जिसमें 32 अर्धशतक 23 शतक शामिल थे जिसमें से 5 तो दोहरे शतक थे और एक तिहरा शतक 319 था। वनडे में उन्होंने 251 मैचों में 8273 रन बनाए। औसत 35.06 का रहा और 38 अर्धशतक उन्होंने बनाए। उन्होंने 15 शतक भी जड़े जिसमें से 1 दोहरा शतक (219) रहा।
Rishabh Pant is like Virender Sehwag at times when he scores big. He does it so quickly that he can just run away with the game. And leaves the opponents frustrated as well with the impression of getting out after every few balls.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 1, 2022
Suddenly people are discovering Rishabh Pant's astonishing abilities. He was no different in 2018. Just enjoy his cricket. He is once in a generation player like Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli. These three have one thing in common. All were rejected by DDCA at junior trials
— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) July 2, 2022
One common thing about Sehwag and Pant is neither probably ever respected a spinner.
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 1, 2022