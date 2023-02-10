Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जहां कोई अर्द्धशतक तक नहीं बना पाया, उस पिच पर रोहित शर्मा ने बतौर कप्तान जड़ा पहला टेस्ट शतक

शुक्रवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2023 (13:04 IST)
ऐसी पिच जो दिन ब दिन खराब होती जा रही हो, जिस पिच पर कोई भी बल्लेबाज 50 का आंकड़ा ना छू पा रहा हो, चाहे वह घरेलू टीम हो या फिर विदेशी, ऐसी पिच पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने दिखाया कि टेस्ट में भी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी फल देती है। गुरुवार के अर्धशतक को उन्होंने शुक्रवार को शतक में तब्दील कर दिया। 
यह बतौर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का पहला टेस्ट शतक है। इस शतक के साथ वह हर प्रारुप में शतक बनाने वाले पहले कप्तान भी बन गए। 171 गेंदो में शतक लगाने वाले रोहित शर्मा की यह पारी उपयोगी साबित होगी क्योंकि उन्होंने लगातार दूसरे छोर से विकेट गिरते हुए देेखे। खबर लिखे जाने तक वह ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा के साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं।

कल शुरुआत से ही रोहित शुरू से ही अच्छी लय में दिखे जबकि राहुल ने रक्षात्मक रवैया अपनाया।रोहित ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस के पारी के पहले ही ओवर में तीन चौके मारे और फिर उनके तीसरे ओवर में दो और चौके जड़े।रोहित ने नाथन लियोन पर पारी का पहला छक्का जड़ा और फिर इस ऑफ स्पिनर की गेंद पर एक रन के साथ 16वें ओवर में भारत के रनों का अर्धशतक पूरा किया।दिन का खेल खत्म होने पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (नाबाद 56) क्रीज पर डटे हुए थे। इसके बाद दूसरे दिन के पहले सत्र के खत्म होने तक रोहित 142 गेंद में 85 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे और दूसरे छोर से विकेटों का पतन देख रहे थे। भोजन काल के बाद भी ऐसा जारी रहा लेकिन रोहित शर्मा ने अपने विकेट का महत्व समझा और एक शानदार शतक जड़ दिया।

