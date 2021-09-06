Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मैन ऑफ द मैच मिलने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने कहा शार्दुल है असली हकदार, फैंस ने किए यह ट्वीट

webdunia
सोमवार, 6 सितम्बर 2021 (23:20 IST)
उमेश यादव और जसप्रीत बुमराह की अगुआई में गेंदबाजों के उम्दा प्रदर्शन से भारत ने चौथे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पांचवें और अंतिम दिन सोमवार को यहां इंग्लैंड को 157 रन से हराकर पांच मैचों की श्रृंखला में 2-1 की अजेय बढ़त बनाई।

उमेश यादव (60 रन पर तीन विकेट), बुमराह (27 रन पर दो विकेट), शार्दुल ठाकुर (22 रन पर दो विकेट) और रविंद्र जडेजा (50 रन पर दो विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने इंग्लैंड की टीम ‘द ओवल’ पर 368 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 92.2 ओवर में 210 रन पर ढेर हो गई।

हालांकि इस मैच में गेंद और बल्ले से जिस खिलाड़ी ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया वह थे शार्दूल ठाकुर। एक समय पहली पारी में भारत 129-7 विकेट गंवा चुका था। वहां से टीम को शार्दुल ठाकुर ने अपनी बल्लेबाजी के दम पर 191 रनों तक पहुंचाया।

सिर्फ पहली पारी में ही नहीं दूसरी पारी में जब भारत को उनकी बल्लेबाजी की जरुरत पड़ी तो उन्होंने 60 रन बनाए। गेंदबाजी की बात करें तो उन्होंने पहली पारी में 1 और दूसरी पारी में 2 विकेट लिए।

पहली पारी में उन्होंने 81 रन बना चुके ओली पोप को बोल्ड कर शतक करने से रोका। वहीं दूसरी पारी का पहला विकेट रोरी बर्न्स के रूप में उन्होंने ही टीम को दिलवाया। बर्न्स 50 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। वहीं सबसे बड़ा विकेट, जो रूट को बोल्ड कर टीम इंडिया की जीत को औपचारिकता बनाया।

फैंस इंतजार कर रहे थे कि शार्दूल ठाकुर को मैन ऑफ द मैच मिले लेकिन भारत की दूसरी पारी में शानदार 127 रन बनाने वाले ओपनर रोहित शर्मा को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

इस पर फैंस थोड़े नाराज से दिखे और ट्विटर पर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स और मीम्स देखने को मिले।
सिर्फ फैंस नहीं खुद रोहित शर्मा ने यह बात कबूली कि मैन ऑफ द मैच के हकदार शार्दुल ठाकुर हैं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

टोक्यो से स्वदेश लौटे पैरालंपियन्स का हुआ जोर शोर से स्वागत (PICS)

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos