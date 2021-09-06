मैन ऑफ द मैच मिलने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने कहा शार्दुल है असली हकदार, फैंस ने किए यह ट्वीट

Oh man. How can you not give Shardul Thakur the Man of the match? He was a candidate even in the Gabba Test. He changed both the games with his batting. We were 186-7 in Gabba and his 67 changed the momentum. Took 7 wkts too. We were 127-7 at Oval and his 57 gave India something.— RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) September 6, 2021
Lord Shardul doesn't believe in materialistic appreciation like Man of the Match award.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2021
#LordShardul
All hail Lord Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/DZoqtKNOfw
— ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) September 5, 2021
Lord Shardul Thakur contributing during batting as well as bowling #LordShardul pic.twitter.com/dB31PyHTWM
— सूरज सिंह / Suraj singh (@surajsi21851967) September 6, 2021
#LordShardul That's absolutely true right ma'am @ChloeAmandaB pic.twitter.com/bSPI8Klba2
— RevanthSaiesh (@RevanthSaiesh1) September 6, 2021सिर्फ फैंस नहीं खुद रोहित शर्मा ने यह बात कबूली कि मैन ऑफ द मैच के हकदार शार्दुल ठाकुर हैं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)
Once you're in you've got to make it count and I'm glad I was able to
Rohit Sharma is man of the match after scoring his first Test away from home | #ENGvIND
Reaction https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61
Blog https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/iP3tw4wmUl
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 6, 2021