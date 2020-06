सचिन तेंदुलकर ने दिया लॉकडाउन में फिटनेस बरकरार रखने का मंत्र

This #Lockdown has been tough for everyone but we shall not give up.‬ ‪Let’s #KeepMoving and keep ourselves fit and healthy.‬ ‪How are you guys at Team @idbifederallifeofficial keeping yourselves fit?

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:48am PDT