रतन टाटा के निधन से सचिन-विराट-युवराज सहित खेल जगत दुखी, भावुक पोस्ट कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024 (13:44 IST)
(Credit : X)

Sports World Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata : भारत के सबसे बड़े उद्योगपति में से एक, रतन टाटा का 86 साल की उम्र में मुंबई के ब्रीज कैंडी अस्पताल में 9 अक्टूबर की देर रात को निधन हो गया। रतन टाटा को इससे पहले 6 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था और उसके बाद उन्होंने एक बयान जारी कर यह बताया भी था कि उनकी तबियत ठीक है लेकिन उन्होंने बुधवार को देर रात आखिरी सांस ली।

टाटा ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन रतन टाटा शिक्षा, चिकित्सा और ग्रामीण विकास के समर्थक थे और भारत में एक अग्रणी परोपकारी व्यक्ति माने जाते थे, जिनके लिए लोगों की मदद करना जीवन जीने का एक तरीका था, रतन टाटा ने देश के खेल सितारों को भी अपने करियर में मदद की है और खेल जगत में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। पूरा खेल जगत उनके अलविदा कहने की इस खबर को सुनकर सदमे में है, उनके निधन पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, विराट कोहली, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, नीरज चोपड़ा, मनु भाकर सहित कई खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें याद कर श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उनके बारे में लिखा।  
 
 
क्रिकेट के भगवान कहलाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर रतन टाटा को अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देने वाले पहले लोगों में से थे। गुरुवार की सुबह, तेंदुलकर मुंबई में टाटा के कोलाबा निवास पहुंचे थे, वहीँ उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर रतन टाटा के साथ एक तस्वीर डाली जब वे कुछ महीनों पहले उनसे मिले थे।  भावुक होते हुए उन्होंने कहा मुझे उनसे मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला लेकिन उन लाखों लोगों के दिल में भी रतन टाटा जी के प्रति वही संवेदना है जो कभी उनसे नहीं मिल पाए। 
 
"आपने अपने जीवन और निधन में श्री रतन टाटा पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया। मुझे उनके साथ समय बिताने का सौभाग्य मिला, लेकिन लाखों लोग, जो उनसे कभी नहीं मिले, वे भी वही दुख महसूस कर रहे हैं जो मैं आज महसूस कर रहा हूं। उनका प्रभाव ऐसा ही है।"

"जानवरों के प्रति उनके प्रेम से लेकर परोपकार तक, उन्होंने दिखाया कि सच्ची प्रगति तभी हासिल की जा सकती है जब हम उन लोगों की देखभाल करें जिनके पास खुद की देखभाल करने के साधन नहीं हैं।  Rest In Peace, श्री टाटा। आपकी विरासत आपके द्वारा बनाए गए संस्थानों और आपके द्वारा अपनाए गए मूल्यों के माध्यम से हमेशा जीवित रहेगी।"


 
भारतीय टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा "सोने के दिल वाला एक आदमी. महोदय, आपको हमेशा एक ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में याद किया जाएगा जिसने वास्तव में दूसरों की परवाह की और दूसरों को बेहतर बनाने के लिए अपना जीवन जीया।"

वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने रतन टाटा के निधन पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि हमने भारत के एक सच्चे रतन श्री रतन टाटा जी को खो दिया है। उनका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत रहेगा और वे हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे। ओम शांति।
 
 
 
बीसीसीआई ने भी रतन टाटा के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया  "बीसीसीआई श्री रतन टाटा जी के निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करता है। विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उनके अमूल्य योगदान ने भारत के विकास और सफलता की कहानी को आकार देने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। जुनून, सहानुभूति, दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व और उत्कृष्टता के सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनकी असाधारण विरासत आने वाले वर्षों में भावी पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित और मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी।

 
युवराज सिंह ने लिखा "श्री रतन टाटा सिर्फ एक उल्लेखनीय बिजनेस लीडर नहीं थे - वह ऐसे व्यक्ति थे जिन्होंने अपनी ईमानदारी, दूरदर्शिता और समाज को वापस देने के प्रति जिम्मेदारी की गहरी भावना के साथ हम सभी के लिए एक उदाहरण स्थापित किया।
 
उन्होंने अपने प्रभाव का उपयोग शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल और परोपकार में वास्तविक बदलाव लाने के लिए किया - लाखों लोगों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया और अपने पीछे एक ऐसी विरासत छोड़ी जो सफलता से प्रेरित दुनिया में दुर्लभ है। उनका जीवन हमें ऊंचे लक्ष्य रखने, उद्देश्य के साथ कार्य करने और वापस देने के महत्व को कभी न भूलने के लिए प्रेरित करेगा। Rest In Peace, मिस्टर टाटा। आपको न केवल जो कुछ आपने बनाया उसके लिए याद किया जाएगा बल्कि आप कैसे जिए इसके लिए भी याद किया जाएगा
 

नीरज चोपड़ा ने श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा  "श्री रतन टाटा जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ। वे एक दूरदर्शी व्यक्ति थे और मैं उनके साथ हुई बातचीत को मैं कभी नहीं भूल सकता। उन्होंने पूरे देश को प्रेरित किया। मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उनके प्रियजनों को शक्ति मिले। ओम शांति।"

 
विराट कोहली ने इंस्टाग्राम पर रतन टाटा के निधन पर उनकी फोटो स्टोरी पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा कि आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जिंदा रहेंगे सर। 


 
पेरिस ओलंपिक में 2 भारत के लिए 2 ब्रॉन्ज़ मेडल जीतने वाली मनु भाकर ने लिखा "रतन टाटा जी, एक आइकन और लीजेंड, अपने पीछे एक असाधारण विरासत छोड़ गए हैं। एक उद्योगपति और परोपकारी, उन्होंने अपनी दूरदर्शिता, करुणा और नेतृत्व से अनगिनत लोगों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया। अच्छा सफर करो सर"

 

