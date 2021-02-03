Select Your Language

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा, भारत के मसलों में विदेशियों की दखलंदाजी नहीं चलेगी

webdunia
बुधवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2021 (20:30 IST)
आज पॉप सिंगर रेहाना, पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग और व्यस्क फिल्म अभिनेत्री मिया खलीफा ने दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। पूर्व बल्लेबाज मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बिना नाम लिए विदेशियों के भारतीय मसलों में दखलंदाजी देने की आलोचना करी। 
अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से सचिन ने ट्वीट किया कि भारत की संप्रभुता से कोई भी समझौता नहीं होगा। बाहरी ताकतों को भारत की गतिविधियां देखने का हक है लेकिन उसमें भाग लेने का नहीं। भारत के लिए क्या सही है यह भारत जानता है और यह वह निर्णय ले सकता है। हमें एक देश के तौर पर एकता के सूत्र में बंधे रहना चाहिए। 
 
उनका ट्वीट मिनटों में ही वायरल हो गया। सचिन के फैंस ने सचिन के इस ट्वीट पर उनकी तारीफ करी वहीं कुछ लोगों द्वारा सचिन को आलोचना भी सहन करनी पड़ी। 
सचिन का यह ट्वीट कई लोगों द्वारा सरकार के समर्थन के तौर पर भी देखा जा रहा है लेकिन उन्होंने सिर्फ विदेशी लोगों की भारत में दखलअंदाजी की आलोचना करी है। उन्होंने ना ही अपना पक्ष किसानों की तरफ रखा और ना ही सरकार की तरफ। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

