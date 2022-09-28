Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

7 साल के लंबे अंतराल में सिर्फ इतने मैच, आखिर क्यों नहीं मिलता संजू को मौका?

बुधवार, 28 सितम्बर 2022 (16:19 IST)
भारत के चयनकर्ताओं द्वारा लगातार नजरअंदाज होने के बावजूद विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज संजू सैमसन ने एक बेहतरीन पारी खेलकर बता दिया है कि टी-20 विश्वकप में उनको ना लेकर चयनकर्ताओं ने कितनी बड़ी गलती की है।

भारत-ए के कप्तान संजू सैमसन (54), तिलक वर्मा (50) और शार्दुल ठाकुर (51) के अर्द्धशतकों के बाद राज बावा (11/4) की शानदार गेंदबाजी की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड-ए को तीसरे अनौपचारिक एकदिवसीय मैच में मंगलवार को 106 रन से हराकर तीन मैचों की शृंखला क्लीन स्वीप कर ली।

हालांकि इस अर्धशतक से भी शायद ही संजू सैमसन की दर्द कम हो क्योंकि वह टी-20 विश्वकप में भारत की टीम से खेलने का सपना देख रहे थे। जो अंत में पूरा नहीं हुआ।

भारत ए की कप्तानी सौंपकर दिया था सांत्वाना पुरुस्कार

संजू सैमसन को भारत ए टीम का कप्तान बनाकर बीसीसीआई ने उन्हें एक सांत्वना पुरुस्कार दिया गया था। गौरतलब है कि टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए हाल ही में चयन समिति ने बुरे फॉर्म से गुजर रहे केएल राहुल को टीम में बनाए रखा वहीं संजू सैमसन से दूरी बनाए रखी। इस कारण कई क्रिकेट फैंस बीसीसीआई चयन समिति से नाराजगी जाहिर की थी उन्होंने इस बात का गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला था।


7 साल के लंबे अंतराल में है छोटा सा करियर

किशोरावस्था में ही अपने प्रदर्शन से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले सैमसन ने 2015 में जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया लेकिन तब से केरल के इस क्रिकेटर ने अब तक सिर्फ 7 वनडे और 16 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले ही खेले हैं।

सैमसन को अंतत: हाल में आयरलैंड, वेस्टइंडीज और जिंबाब्वे के दौरे पर जाने वाली दूसरे दर्जे की भारतीय टीम में जगह मिली इस कारण टी-20 की संख्या दोहरे अंक में गई, वहीं पिछले साल श्रीलंका से खेले गए 3 वनडे और टी-20 भी इसमें शामिल हैं।
टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपरों की भरमार के कारण बाहर बैठते हैं संजू

यूएई में हुए एशिया कप में एक बार फिर नियमित विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत के लिए उन्हें जगह खाली की। ऋषभ पंत एक ऐसे विकेटकीपर हैं जो 3 से 4 बार टीम इंडिया को हार से जीत की दहलीज पर ले गए हैं। उनको हटाकर टीम संजू सैमसन को नहीं ले सकती लेकिन बुरे फॉर्म से गुजर रहे केएल राहुल की जगह संजू सैमसन को खिलाया जा सकता था।

इसके साथ ही दिनेश कार्तिक एक फिनिशर बन चुके हैं जो अंत में आकर टीम को नाजुक स्थिति में भी मैच जिताते हैं। आईपीएल में राजस्थान के कप्तान संजू सैमसन सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हैं जहां एक से एक दावेदार है। यही कारण है कि अब उनको सिर्फ दूसरे दर्जे की टीम इंडिया में ही मौका मिल पाता है।

