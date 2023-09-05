Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

India vs Bharat : Virender Sehwag ने सबसे पहले X (Twitter) पर लिखा था 'Bharat'

हमें फॉलो करें
, मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023 (18:25 IST)
India vs Bharat : इस वक़्त Asia Cup श्रीलंका और पाकिस्तान में खेला जा रहा है और 2 सितम्बर को INDvsPAK के मुक़ाबले में बारिश आना शुरू हुई थी, जिसकी वजह से मैच भी रद्द किया गया था, Virendra Sehwag ने एक Tweet किया था कि 'Barish ke time par chai pakode rakhte hain yaar, Asia Cup bhi rakh diya' ('बारिश के टाइम पर चाय पकौड़े रखते हैं यार, एशिया कप भी रख दिया')
 
इस Tweet पर उन्होंने निचे Hashtag लगाया था #BHAvsPAK , इस ट्वीट को तीन दिन हो चुके हैं लेकिन India vs Bharat इस विषय पर जंग आज ही, 5 सितम्बर से छिड़ना चालू हुई है।  इस पर एक Twitter User ने उनका Tweet, Repost कर लिखा 'Sehwag Knew this before anyone else'  (सहवाग पहले से ही इस बारे में जानते हैं)
इस पर सहवाग ने कहा
 "मेरा हमेशा से मानना ​​रहा है कि नाम ऐसा होना चाहिए जो हममें गर्व पैदा करे।
हम भारतीय हैं, इंडिया अंग्रेजों द्वारा दिया गया एक नाम है और हमारे मूल नाम 'भारत' को आधिकारिक तौर पर वापस पाने में बहुत समय लग गया है। मैं BCCI और JayShah से यह सुनिश्चित करने का आग्रह करता हूं कि इस विश्व कप में हमारे खिलाड़ियों के सीने पर भारत हो


BCCI से की गई इस अपील के बाद उनकी इस सोंच पर आलोचना की बौछार होने लगी। एक User ने कहा की जब छाती पर 'Team India' लिखी जर्सी के साथ खेलते थे तब शर्म नहीं आती थी ? तो किसी ने कहा कि जिस खेल को खेलकर आप आगे बढे हैं और प्रसिद्ध हुए हैं उस खेल का अविष्कार भी अंग्रेजों ने किया है।

