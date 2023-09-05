Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

India vs Bharat: 'Team India' नहीं 'Team Bharat', सहवाग की BCCI से अपील, कहा जर्सी पर 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाए

, मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023 (17:31 IST)
'Team Bharat' on 'Team India' Jersey : इस वक़्त सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों में 'India' का नाम बदलकर 'भारत' (Bharat) करने की चर्चा पर विवाद छेड़ा जा रहा है और यह विवाद शुरू हुआ था जब राष्ट्रपति भवन (Rashtrapati Bhawan) द्वारा 9 सितंबर को G- 20 Dinner के लिए निमंत्रण में 'President of India' के बजाय 'President of Bharat' लिखा गया।

इस विषय पर कई प्रमुख हस्तियों और राजनेताओं ने अपनी राय साझा की। उनके साथ साथ क्रिकेट जगत में सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा एक्टिव रहने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर Virender Sehwag (वीरेन्द्र सहवाग) ने टीम इंडिया को लेकर एक बड़ी बात कही जो अब तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। 
 
दरअसल, इस साल ODI World Cup भारत में ही खेला जाएगा और इसकी शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 5 सितम्बर को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए अपनी टीम (India Squad for ODI World Cup) का ऐलान कर दिया है और इसी बीच 'India' का नाम बदलकर 'भारत' बदलने की इस चर्चा में शामिल होते हुए भारत के चहेते पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि 'Team India' की जर्सी पर अब 'Team India' नहीं बल्कि 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाना चाहिए
उनके इस ट्वीट ने तेजी से रफ़्तार पकड़ी और लोग इस विषय पर अपनी अलग-अलग राय देते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं।



Hey sehwag is it true that sehwag international school is an English medium school. Why teach children in British language when bharat already has more the 1000 languages. Why this slave mentality? Cant find one indian origin language to teach students? Shame on you. https://t.co/1FK03A8u4s


संजू सैमसन और तिलक वर्मा का सपना टूटा, नहीं मिली वनडे विश्वकप टीम में जगह

