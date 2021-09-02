Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कोहली ने फिर किया अश्विन को ड्रॉप तो शशि थरूर ने कहा 'जानबूझ कर हारना चाहते हो क्या'?

webdunia
गुरुवार, 2 सितम्बर 2021 (15:44 IST)
कप्तान विराट कोहली अपने टीम सिलेक्शन को लेकर एक बार फिर सवालों के घेरे में है। तीसरे टेस्ट में अश्विन को ना खिलाने के बाद उनकी आलोचना हुई थी क्योंकि जड़ेजा को हेडिंग्ले में टर्न प्राप्त हुआ था और उन्होंने 2 विकेट भी चटाकाई थी।

ओवल का तो इतिहास ही स्पिन की मददगार पिचों का रहा है लेकिन विराट कोहली ने इस बार भी अपनी मन की मानी। वह 4-1 के फॉर्मूले से (4 तेज गेंदबाज और 1 स्पिनर) नहीं डिगे और रविचंद्रन अश्विन को अंतिम ग्यारह का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया।

अश्विन के बारे में गेंदबाजी कोच ने कहा था कि इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज उनसे डरे हुए हैं। यही नहीं भारतीय फैंस तो छोड़िए खुद इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन और टीम के उपकप्तान मोइन अली ने कहा था कि अगर चौथे टेस्ट में अश्विन नहीं खेले तो यह हैरत की बात होगी।

लेकिन अपनी जिद पर कोहली अड़े रहे और आर अश्विन को ओवल टेस्ट में शामिल नहीं किया। उनके इस फैसले के बाद कप्तान विराट कोहली को काफी आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा। इस बार तो केरल से कॉंग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने ही उन पर हमला बोल ड़ाला।
टॉस के तुरंत बात शशि थरूर ने ट्वीट किया कि - मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि अश्विन को इंग्लैंड की स्पिन पर सबसे मददगार पिच पर नहीं खिलाया जा रहा है। यह टीम कल्पना से परे है। अगर आप अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ 5 गेंदबाजों को चुनते हैं तो अश्विन का नाम पहले या दूसरे पर आना चाहिए। अश्विन को ना चुनकर और मोहम्मद शमी को हटाकर टीम ने यह आत्मघाती निर्णय लिया है। ऐसा लगता है कि जानबूझकर हारना चाहते हों।

सिर्फ शशि थरूर ही नहीं कई बड़े खेल पत्रकारों से लेकर भारतीय फैंस विराट कोहली के इस फैसले से खफा दिखे। ट्विटर पर एक बार फिर उनकी कप्तानी की जमकर आलोचना हुई।

ओवल पर स्पिनर्स को मिलती है मदद

आंकड़ो के लिहाज से देखें तो ओवल के मैदान पर स्पिन एक कारगार हथियार है। साल 2016 से खेले गए टेस्ट के बाद एक स्पिनर की कुल औसत यहां 29.52 रही है वहीं तेज गेदंबाजों के लिए औसत 32.38 की रही है। इसका सीधा सीधा मतलब है यहां पर गेंद टर्न लेती है।

महान स्पिनर्स ने चटकाए हैं ढेरो विकेट

ओवल के मैदान पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई लेग स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न ने 4 टेस्ट मैचों में 32 विकेट चटकाए हैं। इंग्लैंड के पूर्व स्पिनर ग्रीम स्वान ने 5 मैचों में 27 विकेट लिए हैं। श्रीलंकाई महान ऑफ स्पिनर मुथैया मुरलीधरन यहां पर सिर्फ 1 मैच खेले लेकिन उस में ही उन्होंने 16 विकेट चटका लिए थे।

फैसले के पीछे का कारण थे घने बादल

हालांकि कप्तान कोहली ने रविचंद्रन अश्विन को इसलिए ही नहीं खिलाया क्योंकि ओवल के मैदान पर बादल छाए हुए थे। यह परिस्थिती तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए उपयुक्त होती है। ऐसे में कोहली एक स्पिनर के लिए अपने एक तेज गेंदबाज की बलि नहीं चढ़ाना चाहते थे।

लेकिन अब वह टॉस हार चुके है और दूसरी पारी में जब पिच पर धूप रहेगी तो अश्विन की कमी कोहली को खल सकती है यही नहीं टेस्ट की चौथी पारी में तो अश्विन जैसे गेंदबाज के ना होने का फायदा इंग्लैंड टीम उठा सकती है।

