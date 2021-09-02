कोहली ने फिर किया अश्विन को ड्रॉप तो शशि थरूर ने कहा 'जानबूझ कर हारना चाहते हो क्या'?

टॉस के तुरंत बात शशि थरूर ने ट्वीट किया कि - मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि अश्विन को इंग्लैंड की स्पिन पर सबसे मददगार पिच पर नहीं खिलाया जा रहा है। यह टीम कल्पना से परे है। अगर आप अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ 5 गेंदबाजों को चुनते हैं तो अश्विन का नाम पहले या दूसरे पर आना चाहिए। अश्विन को ना चुनकर और मोहम्मद शमी को हटाकर टीम ने यह आत्मघाती निर्णय लिया है। ऐसा लगता है कि जानबूझकर हारना चाहते हों।
I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021
Ashwin is an IT engineer. Kohli is letting him feel comfortable by making him sit on the bench— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2021
Kohli when asked about Ashwin: England has four left-handers.....and Jadeja is a good match-up against these batters. pic.twitter.com/3V0AXvARCY
— Manya (@CSKian716) September 2, 2021
No @ashwinravi99 the world’s number 2 bowler not playing at Oval.. hope the selectors know a template/something that none of us do! #IndvsEng
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 2, 2021
People waiting to see Ashwin in #IndvsEng test pic.twitter.com/DFDhJn1MFl
— Armaan shaikh (@Ash20431817) September 2, 2021
The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness …
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021
I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021
Umesh and Shardul for Ishant and Shami. So rotation in place. No Ashwin is the big news. Now India needs to bat well in overseas conditions against Anderson and Robinson Woakes. #IndvsEng
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 2, 2021