IPL के ऑरेंज कैप शुभमन गिल वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ T20i सीरीज में दोहरे अंक तक भी नहीं पहुंच पा रहे

बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2023 (13:28 IST)
IPL 2023 में अपने बल्ले से बड़ी पारियां खेलने वाले Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल Westindies वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दोहरे अंक तक भी नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। तीनों टी-20 मैच में वह 10 के आंकड़े तक भी नहीं पहुंचे हैं। यूं तो आईपीएल 2023 के बाद वह किसी भी प्रारुप में नहीं चमके और सिर्फ एक 85 रनों का स्कोर वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में बनाया।

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शुभमन गिल ने पहले टी-20 में 9 गेंदों में सिर्फ 3 रन बनाए थे और अकील हुसैन की गेंद पर वह स्टंप हो गए थे। दूसरे टी-20 मैच में इतनी ही गेंदों के बाद 1 छक्का लगाने के बाद वह 7 रनों पर प्वाइंट पर अल्जारी जोसेफ की गेंद पर हेटमायर को कैच थमा बैठे थे। तीसरे टी-20 में भी वह इस ही गेंदबाज पर 11 गेंदों में 6 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। शुभमन गिल ने अब तक 29 गेंदों में सिर्फ 16 रन बनाए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि जैसे विराट कोहली को किंग कहा जाता है वैसे ही शुभमन गिल को भारतीय क्रिकेट का प्रिंस कहा जाता है। लेकिन इस प्रदर्शन पर भारतीय फैंस ने शुभमन गिल की खासी आलोचना की है।

IPL 2023 में शुभमन गिल ने जड़े थे 3 शतक

इस सत्र से गिल ने इस सत्र में 17 मैचों में 59. 33 की औसत और 157. 80 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 890 रन बनाये थे,  जो आईपीएल के इतिहास में किसी बल्लेबाज का दूसरा सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन था। यह सत्र शुभमन गिल के लिए यादगार रहेगा क्योंकि इस सत्र से पहले उनका एक भी शतक नहीं था और इस बार उन्होंने 3 शतक जड़ दिए थे। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक भी जड़े थे। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 129 रना जो क्वालिफायर 2 में मुंबई के खिलाफ आया था।

