बिना छक्के के स्मृति मंधाना ने टी-20 में खेली नाबाद 79 रनों की पारी, भारत को 8 विकेटों से जिताया

.@mandhana_smriti bags the Player of the Match award for a terrific unbeaten run knock as #TeamIndia beat England in the 2nd T20I to level the series.



It all comes down to the decider to be played on Thursday.



Scorecard https://t.co/Xvs9EDrb2y #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WTwA7nXshP