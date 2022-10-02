Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सांप के मैदान पर आने से थोड़ी देर रुका भारत दक्षिण अफ्रीका मुकाबला (Video)

रविवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2022 (19:33 IST)
गुवाहाटी में खेले जा रहे भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका मुकाबले में एक रोचक किस्सा घटित हुआ। अपना दूसरा और टीम का आठवां ओवर डालने वाले केशव महाराज को रुकना पड़ा क्योंकि मैदान पर सांप आ गया था। .यह वाक्या तब हुआ जब केएल राहुल 15 गेंदो में 33 रन और रोहित शर्मा 27 गेंदो में 31 रन बनाकर कुल 7 ओवरों में टीम के लिए बिना नुकसान के 68 रन बना चुके थे। रोहित शर्मा के लिए यह एतिहासिक मैच है क्योंकि वह 400 टी-20 मैच (लीग और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेलने वाले पहले भारतीय क्रिकेटर बन गए हैं।

बहरहाल इस वाक्ये के बाद मैदानकर्मी मैदान पर उतरे और सांप को मैदान से बाहर निकाला। लेकिन आशचर्य की बात यह है कि स्टेडियम में सांप घुसा तो घुसा कैसे।यही कारण रहा कि इस खबर को सुनकर ट्विटर पर फैंस भी हैरान हो गए।

