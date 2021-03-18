Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सॉफ्ट सिग्नल, अंपायरिंग और ICC पर फूटा भारतीय दर्शकों का गुस्सा

गुरुवार, 18 मार्च 2021 (22:03 IST)
टी-20 में भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच नतीजा कुछ भी हो लेकिन यह टी-20 मैदानी अंपायर के सोफ्ट सिगनल और इस पर छिड़े विवाद के लिए जाना जाएगा। 
 
आज अंपायर द्वारा दिए गए दो नतीजे भारत के खिलाफ गए जो अगर पक्ष में जाते तो भारत की स्थिती काफी बेहतर हो सकती थी। पहला वाक्या तब हुआ जब सैम करन की गेंद पर उन्होंने हवाई शॉट खेला और मलान ने कैच लेने का दावा किया। 
 
मैदानी अंपयार के सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट देने पर तीसरे अंपायर ने कई बार रीप्ले देखने के बाद उन्हें आउट करार दिया।रीप्ले में दिख रहा था कि मलान गेंद जमीन से छू चुके हैं लेकिन पक्के तौर पर कोई सबूत न होने के कारण निर्णय सूर्यकुमार के खिलाफ गया। इस निर्णय को अगर मैदानी अंपायर नॉट आउट बताता तो यह नॉट आउट होता। 
 
हालांकि डेविड मलान ने भी काफी चालाकी से यह कैच पकड़ा था अपने हाथ को नकल के शेप में ले आए थे जिसका इशारा विराट कोहली ने भी किया था। सूर्यकुमार इस वक्त 57 रनों पर खेल रहे थे अगर यह निर्णय भारत के पक्ष में जाता तो कुल स्कोर 200 तक होता।
 
दूसरा वाक्या हुआ आखिरी ओवर में जब जोफ्रा आर्चर की गेंद को वॉशिंगटन सुंदर ने थर्ड मैन पर हवा में उछाल दिया लेकिन आदिल रशीद ने कैच पकड़ लिया। इस पर भी तीसरे अंपायर की मदद ली गई और मैदानी अंपायर का सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट ही था। लेकिन रीप्ले में दिख रहा था कि रशीद का दांया टखना रस्सी को छू गया है। अगर यह निर्णय भारत के पक्ष में जाता तो 6 रन का इजाफा होता। 
 
इन दोनों वाक्यों की ट्विटर पर काफी आलोचना हुई। आम फैंस से लेकर क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों ने इस पर आईसीसी से गौर करने की मांग की। जब तकनीक है तो मैदानी अंपायर के सॉफ्ट सिग्नल की क्या जरूरत है। उसे पलटने के लिए पुख्ता सबूत है या नहीं यह तीसरा अंपायर ही निर्णय ले। 
 
देखिए इन दोनों वाक्यों पर कैसे आए आलोचनात्मक और हास्यास्पद ट्वीट- 


