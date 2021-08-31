तूफानी गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने कहा क्रिकेट को अलविदा, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किए घातक स्पैल्स (वीडियो)

.@DaleSteyn62 in ICC Test bowling ranking at the start of each year:-— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 31, 2021
2008: 6th
2009: 2nd
2010: 1st
2011: 1st
2012: 1st
2013: 1st
2014: 2nd
2015: 1st
2016: 2nd
Dale Steyn the goat
Five wickets
9.4 overs
50 runs
Five wickets
9.4 overs
50 runs
The incredible Dale Steyn was the Player of the Match in India's only loss at the 2011 Cricket World Cup
Peak Dale Steyn- Pitch and conditions don't matter
Happy retirement to the best bowler of our generation .. Thank you for all the memories.
We all at some point tried to mimic his action.. The banana swing that he was known for..
We Will miss you #Dalesteyn
स्टेन अपने करियर में काफी फ्रेंचाइजियों के लिए भी खेले हैं, जिसमें डेकन चार्जर्स, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी), ब्रिस्बेन हीट, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद, गुजरात लायंस, जमैका तलाईवास , केप टाउन नाइट राइडर्स, केप टाउन ब्लिट्ज, ग्लासगो जायंट्स, मेलबोर्न स्टार्स, इस्लामाबाद यूनाइटेड, कैंडी तस्कर्स और क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स शामिल है। उल्लेखनीय है कि आईपीएल 2021 के लिए खुद को अनुपलब्ध रखने के बाद उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा था कि वह सेवानिवृत्त नहीं हो रहे हैं। स्टेन ने आखिरी बार इस साल मार्च में पीएसएल (पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग) में भाग लिया था।
This one is from his debut match..A peep into greatness so early