तूफानी गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने कहा क्रिकेट को अलविदा, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किए घातक स्पैल्स (वीडियो)

webdunia
मंगलवार, 31 अगस्त 2021 (17:05 IST)
जोहानिसबर्ग:दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने मंगलवार को हर प्रारूप और हर स्तर के क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की है।

स्टेन ने यहां मंगलवार को एक बयान में कहा, “ आज मैं आधिकारिक तौर पर उस खेल से संन्यास ले रहा हूं जो मुझे सबसे ज्यादा पसंद है। परिवार से लेकर टीम के साथियों, पत्रकारों से लेकर प्रशंसकों तक सभी का धन्यवाद। सभी के साथ यह एक शानदार यात्रा रही है। प्रशिक्षण, मैच, यात्रा, जीत, हार, चोटिल पैर, विमान यात्रा से हुई थकान, आनंद और भाईचारे को 20 साल हो चुके हैं। बताने के लिए बहुत सी यादें हैं और शुक्रिया अदा करने के लिए बहुत सारे चेहरे हैं, इसलिए मैंने अपने पसंदीदा बैंड ‘ काउंटिंग क्रॉस ’ को संक्षेप में बताने के लिए इसे विशेषज्ञों पर छोड़ दिया है। ”

उल्लेखनीय है कि स्टेन ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 93 टेस्ट मैचों में 439, 125 वनडे मैचों में 196 और 47 टी-20 मुकाबलों में 64 विकेट लिए हैं। स्टेन ने 2005 में सेंचुरियन में एशिया इलेवन के खिलाफ अफ्रीका इलेवन के लिए अपना वनडे पदार्पण किया था। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन 2013 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में आया था, जहां उन्होंने टेस्ट और सीमित ओवर क्रिकेट दोनों में बल्लेबाजों को चारों खाने चित किया था।

2007 में स्टेन ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अपना टी-20 पदार्पण किया था और वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ अपने दूसरे मुकाबले में तीन ओवर में नौ रन पर चार विकेट लेकर उन्होंने अपना टी-20 का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दिया था। उन्होंने 2019 में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ आखिरी वनडे, जबकि पिछले साल फरवरी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी टी-20 मैच खेला था।

स्टेन ने 2019 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था। टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उनका रुतबा और भी ज्यादा था। उन्होंने रिकॉर्ड 2343 दिनों तक आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर 1 गेंदबाज बने रहने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया।संन्यास के मौके पर दुनिया भर के फैंस ने न केवल ट्रेंड किया बल्कि उनके कुछ घातक स्पैल्स को भी याद किया।

स्टेन अपने करियर में काफी फ्रेंचाइजियों के लिए भी खेले हैं, जिसमें डेकन चार्जर्स, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी), ब्रिस्बेन हीट, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद, गुजरात लायंस, जमैका तलाईवास , केप टाउन नाइट राइडर्स, केप टाउन ब्लिट्ज, ग्लासगो जायंट्स, मेलबोर्न स्टार्स, इस्लामाबाद यूनाइटेड, कैंडी तस्कर्स और क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स शामिल है। उल्लेखनीय है कि आईपीएल 2021 के लिए खुद को अनुपलब्ध रखने के बाद उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा था कि वह सेवानिवृत्त नहीं हो रहे हैं। स्टेन ने आखिरी बार इस साल मार्च में पीएसएल (पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग) में भाग लिया था।

चोट ने लगातार लगाई स्टेन गन में जंग

गौरतलब है कि स्टेन लगातार चोटों के कारण क्रिकेट से दूर होते गए थे। उन्हें दिसंबर 2015 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ डरबन टेस्ट में कंधे पर चोट लगी थी, जिसके चलते वह सीरीज के शेष मैचों से बाहर हो गए थे। चोट से उबरने के लिए वह रिहैबिलिएटेशन में गए थे, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश 2016 में पर्थ में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच के दौरान फिर से उनके कंधे पर चोट लग गई थी। इसके बाद स्टेन ने 2018 में भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में वापसी की थी, लेकिन इस दौरान भी वह एड़ी की चोट से जूझ रहे थे।

चोट से पूरी तरह से उबरने के बाद उन्होंने 2018-19 के दौरान पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सफल वापसी की थी, हालांकि उन्हें आईपीएल 2019 के दौरान फिर से कंधे की चोट का सामना करना पड़ा। परिणामस्वरूप वह बाद में विश्व कप में नहीं खेल सके।

