गत विजेता कोलकाता को हराने में जुटा ईडन गार्डन्स का पिच क्यूरेटर

Varun Chakraborty

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 27 मार्च 2025 (18:05 IST)
अमूमन घरेलू मैदान पर आईपीएल में फ्रैंचाइजी को लाभ होता है क्योंकि ना केवल दर्शक उनके पक्ष में होते है बल्कि मैदान और पिच घरेलू टीम के मुफीद होती है लेकिन इस बार गत विजेता कोलकाता को अपने ही घरेलू मैदान ईडन गार्डन्स में जीत के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ सकता है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक ईडन गार्डन्स के पिच क्यूरेटर सूजन मुखर्जी को कोलकाता के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने स्पिन के मुफीद पिच बनाने को कहा था लेकिन ऐसा करने से उन्होंने मना कर दिया। इस कारण पहले मैच में कोलकाता को बैंगलोर के हाथों करारी हार मिली। हालांकि दूसरे मैच में कोलकाता को जीत मिली पर यह मैच गुवाहाटी में खेला गया था।

अपने घरेलू मैदान का फायदा कोलकाता को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। जिसके कारण कोलकाता के फैंस खासे मायूस है। यही कारण रहा कि आज उन्होंने क्रिकेट असोसिएशन ऑफ कोलकाता को यह संदे श दिया कि वह इस पिच क्यूरेटर को जल्द हटाएं। ShameonCAB लिखकर कोलकाता के फैंस ने ट्विटर पर भड़ास निकाली।


