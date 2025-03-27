गत विजेता कोलकाता को हराने में जुटा ईडन गार्डन्स का पिच क्यूरेटर

To every KKR fan,— Full Stacked Starship || (@full_starship_) March 27, 2025
Tweet #ShameOnCAB
KKR DESERVES HOME ADVANTAGE AT EDEN GARDENS!!!
Get Sujan Mukherjee out, or convince him to make a KKR friendly pitch. Every team gets home advantage at their pitches, except KKR.#ShameOnCAB #ShameOnCAB #ShameOnCAB pic.twitter.com/kxd9RDaIZd
Simon Doull : Sujan Mukherjee has no right to speak on cricketing matters#ShameOnCAB pic.twitter.com/rBxFBu5UuU
— KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) March 27, 2025
Kkr team is not asking for 120 rough pitch rank Turner's They are just asking for help for spinners ,ground dimension are small & you make 240 pitch really just get 180 pitch and some spin that's enough They are world class spinners they will make it look like 160 #ShameOnCAB
— ashutosh_kumar04 (@Kumar04Ashutosh) March 27, 2025
KKR WIN PERCENTAGE at EDEN •2013-2015 81.25%
•2011-2015 70%
Then comes Sujan Mukherjee MC
KKR WIN PERCENTAGE at EDEN
•2016-2023 48.64%
Eden Gardens no longer #KKR’s Den now!! #ShameOnCAB@VenkyMysore @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Z3wHgdgqic
— कट्टर KKR समर्थक (@KKRWeRule) March 27, 2025