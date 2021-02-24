फिर कमेंट्री में छाए सुनील गावस्कर, कैच आउट कॉंंट्रोवर्सी पर यह कहा

You decide. @bbctms pic.twitter.com/ZhWzkg3l6B— PRAKASH WAKANKAR (@pakwakankar) February 24, 2021
Sunil Gavaskar still batting with brilliant consistency in commentary box#INDvENG— SmitBalar (@sm20it) February 24, 2021
SUNIL GAVASKAR is every Indian cricket fan, wanting to kick the a**es of biased "Experts" using vague excuses to take the credits off of TEAM INDIA.
— Srikar Thakkallapally (@Sidsanityyy) February 24, 2021
There is more Kapil Dev within Sunil Gavaskar than even Kapil Dev himself.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) February 24, 2021
Sunil Gavaskar is been brillant in the comm box since the last test.. "Seedhi baat no bakwaas".. The ball has touched the ground.. No arguments.. If anybody has come & meet me later.. #INDvENG #PinkBallTest
— Arvind #Sooperclicks (@arvindia4u) February 24, 2021दूसरे टेस्ट में भी सुनील ने कमेंट्री के दौरान लताड़ा था अंग्रेजो को