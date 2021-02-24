Select Your Language

फिर कमेंट्री में छाए सुनील गावस्कर, कैच आउट कॉंंट्रोवर्सी पर यह कहा

webdunia
बुधवार, 24 फ़रवरी 2021 (21:27 IST)
लिटिल मास्टर सुनील गावस्कर का फॉर्म कमेंट्री में बरकरार है। अपने दौर में उनकी बल्लेबाजी में भी वह यही फॉर्म बरकरार रखते थे। किसी टेस्ट में रन बनाने से वह चूकते नहीं थे। आज कल यह कमाल वह कमेंट्री में कर रहे हैं।
 
तीसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन जब पिच पर फिर सवाल उठे तो उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी पिचों को हम चुनौतीपूर्ण कहते हैं रैंक टर्नर नहीं। वहीं उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जिस पिच पर स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड ने 15 रन देकर 8 विकेट लिए थे उस पिच पर तो आज तक किसी ने सवाल नहीं उठाए। 
 
गौरतलब है कि स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड की गेंद पर शुभमन गिल 0 की स्कोर पर स्लिप में लगभग अपना कैच बेन स्टोक्स को थमा चुके थे। मैदानी अंपायर के आउट करार दिए जाने के बाद तीसरे अंपायर से मदद मांगी गई। तीसरे अंपायर ने इस को नॉट आउट करार दिया। इस पर इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट समेत सभी इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ी नाराज नजर आ रहे थे।
सुनील गावस्कर ने इस वाक्ये पर कहा कि देखो गेंद जमीन पर लगी है तो अब कोई बहस मत करना। जिसे बहस करनी हो वो बाद में मुझ से मिले। सुनील के इन बेबाक तेवरों पर ट्विटर पर आज फिर उनकी वाहवाही हुई। 
 
दूसरे टेस्ट में भी सुनील ने कमेंट्री के दौरान लताड़ा था अंग्रेजो को

चेन्नई में खेले गए दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाजों की बदहाली देखते हुए इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा था कि यह पिच भारतीय स्पिनरों को देख कर बनाई गई है। 
 
उनके इस बयान पर सुनील गावस्कर ने कमेंट्री बॉक्स से ही इसका जवाब दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि जब भारत इंग्लैंड के दौरे पर जाती है तो टीम इंडिया को ऐसी पिच दी जाती है जिस पिच पर आकर गाय या भैंस चारा चर जाए। लेकिन तब तो कोई सवाल नहीं उठाता। 
 
यही नहीं गावस्कर ने यह भी कहा था कि अगर सीधी गेंदे खेलनी है तो किसी एकेडमी में जाइए या फिर इंडोर क्रिकेट ही खेलिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कुछ लोगों की आदतें ही शिकायत करने की होती है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

