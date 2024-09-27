Select Your Language

मोहम्मद सिराज को गाली बकने वाले बांग्लादेशी को मैदान के बाहर पीटा (Video)

बांग्लादेश के प्रशंसक ने धक्का-मुक्की का आरोप लगाया

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 27 सितम्बर 2024 (16:15 IST)
INDvsBAN भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच यहां खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन बांग्लादेश के एक क्रिकेट प्रशंसक को कथित तौर पर दर्शक दीर्घा में परेशान किया गया, जिसके बाद चिकित्सा सुविधा में ले जाया गया।इस घटना के कारण के बारे में हालांकि अभी कोई स्पष्टता नहीं है।

यह प्रशंसक खुद को ‘सुपर फैन रॉबी’ बता रहा था। वह इस घटना के समय बाघ की पोशाक पहने हुए था और स्टैंड सी में बैठा था।उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि रॉबी घटनाओं का सटीक क्रम नहीं बता सका लेकिन वह दर्द से परेशानी में था।

मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान उसने संकेत दिया कि झगड़े के दौरान उसे पेट में मुक्का मारा गया था।अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘ वह जब स्टैंड से बाहर आया तब दर्द से कराह रहा था। वह अचेत होने लगा था। उसे बैठने के लिए कुर्सी दी गयी लेकिन वह गिर गया।’’

स्टेडियम में मौजूद एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि प्रशंसक को प्राथमिक चिकित्सा प्रदान की गई और उसके लिए एम्बुलेंस बुलाई गई।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमें नहीं पता कि उसे किसी ने मारा था या नहीं। प्रशंसकों पर नजर रखने के लिए उस स्टैंड में एक कांस्टेबल है। हम समझ नहीं पाए कि वह क्या कह रहा था। शायद वह दर्द में था।’’अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘एम्बुलेंस को आने में कुछ समय लग रहा था इसलिए स्टेडियम की मेडिकल टीम उसे नजदीकी सुविधा केंद्र में ले गई।’’

वहां पर मौजूद भारतीय दर्शकों की मानें तो सुपर फैन रॉबी’ ने मैदान पर फील्डिंग कर रहे भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज को भला बुरा कहा था। जिससे आहत होकर भारतीय फैंस ने बांग्लादेशी फैन की हजामत बना दी।


