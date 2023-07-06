Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

संन्यास का ऐलान कर रो पड़े तमीम इकबाल, चौंकाने वाला निर्णय (Video)

गुरुवार, 6 जुलाई 2023 (13:52 IST)
बांग्लादेश Bangladesh के पूर्व कप्तान और सलामी बल्लेबाज तमीम इकबाल Tamim Iqbal ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारुपों से संन्यास लेकर क्रिकेट जगत और उनके देश के फैंस को उन्होंने चौंका दिया। 34 साल के इस खिलाड़ी ने साल 2021 में टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों से इस कारण ही संन्यास लिया था ताकी वनडे और टेस्ट करियर आगे बढ़ाया जा सके।

यह चौंकाने वाले निर्णय इस कारण भी है क्योंकि अगले कुछ महीनों में एशिया कप और विश्वकप जैसे टूर्नामेंट होने वाले हैं जिसमें तमीम इकबाल की जरुरत बांग्लादेश को पड़ सकती है खासकर तब जब टीम की बल्लेबाजी अफगानिस्तान के सामने वनडे सीरीज में ही पहले मैच में ढह गई।

गुरुवार को हुई एक प्रेस वार्ता में तमीम इकबाल ने भीगी पलकों के साथ संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी। गौरतलब है कि तमीम बांग्लादेश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ सलामी बल्लेबाजों में शामिल रहे। उन्होंने 241 एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में 36 की औसत और 78 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 8313 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुल 56 अर्धशतक और 14 शतक लगाए हैं। 2007 में अपना वनडे करियर शुरु करने वाले तमीम इकबाल का सर्वाधिक स्कोर 158 रन रहा।

जबकि 70 टेस्ट मैचों में 38 की औसत और 58 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 5134 रन बनाए हैं। इस प्रारुप में उन्होंने 31 अर्धशतक और 10 शतक ठोके। 2008 में अपना टेस्ट पदार्पण करने वाले तमीम इकबाल ने दोहरा शतक भी लगाया जो उनका इस प्रारुप में सर्वाधिक स्कोर रहा।

युवाओं को मिले मौका इस कारण टी-20 विश्वकप 2021 से पहले ले लिया था संन्यास

तमीम ने 78 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबलों में 24.08 की औसत से 1758 रन बनाए।जनवरी 2021 में तमीम ने खेल के सबसे छोटे प्रारूप से छह महीने का ब्रेक लिया था और इस दौरान घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में भी नहीं खेले।

टी20 क्रिकेट में शाकिब अल हसन के बाद बांग्लादेश के लिये सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले तामिम न्यूजीलैंड, जिम्बाब्वे और आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ श्रृंखलायें नहीं खेले थे।बांग्लादेश के सलामी बल्लेबाज तमीम इकबाल यह कहकर खुद  टी20 विश्व कप 2021 से बाहर हो गए थे कि दूसरे खिलाड़ी टीम में जगह पाने के उनसे अधिक हकदार हैं।

