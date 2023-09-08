Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पहली गेंद से आखिरी गेंद तक डटे रहे Temba Bavuma, कायम किया एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड

, शुक्रवार, 8 सितम्बर 2023 (13:48 IST)
AUSvsSA 1st ODI : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ साउथ अफ्रीका के कप्तान Temba Bavuma ने गुरूवार को कुछ अनोखे रिकार्ड अपने नाम किए। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की खतरनाक गेंदबाजी का शुरू से अंत तक डट कर सामना किया। वे पारी की पहली गेंद से पारी के खत्म होने तक मैदान पर एक Lone Warrior की तरह खड़े रहे और अपनी टीम को एक सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंचाने में सफल हुए। उन्होंने इस दौरान 142 गेंदों में 114* रन बनाए और एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड प्राप्त किया।

ODI Cricket में अपने नाम किया एक ख़ास रिकॉर्ड 
Temba Bavuma, ODI Cricket में पहली गेंद से आखिरी गेंद तक Notout (Carry to Bat) रहकर ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के 13वे और साउथ अफ्रीका के दूसरे खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। उनसे पहले यह काम South Africa के Herschelle Gibbs ने 2000 में किया था।  
 
 
'Carry The Bat' 
(The meaning of 'Carry The Bat' in Cricket)
 
क्रिकेट की दुनिया में एक अंग्रेजी शब्द है 'Carry The Bat' यानी किसी खिलाडी का पारी की पहली गेंद से आखिरी गेंद तक नॉट आउट रहना। दक्षिण अफ्रीका में 5 मैचों की सीरीज के पहले वनडे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया जिसके बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा (Temba Bavuma), सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप में आए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 49वें ओवर में All Out करके उनकी पारी 222 रन पर रोक दी, लेकिन कप्तान बावुमा शुरू से अंत तक डटे रहे और 142 गेंदों पर 14 चौकों और 1 छक्के की मदद से 114* रन बनाए।
हालाँकि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने 40.2 ओवर में लक्ष्य का पीछा किया और तीन विकेट से मैच जीत लिया, लेकिन टेम्बा बावुमा ने जिस तरह से अकेले योद्धा की तरह खेला वह अद्भुत था

 
हर्शल गिब्स (Herschelle Gibbs) यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी थे। मार्च 2000 में शारजाह में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान हर्शल गिब्स ने एकदिवसीय पारी के दौरान अंत तक बल्लेबाजी की। पारी के अंत में गिब्स 59 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे, जहां टीम पाकिस्तान के 168 रन का पीछा करते हुए 101 रन पर ढेर हो गई थी।
 

