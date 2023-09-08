पहली गेंद से आखिरी गेंद तक डटे रहे Temba Bavuma, कायम किया एक अनोखा रिकॉर्ड

Temba Bavuma becomes the 13th player to carry the bat in ODIs.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 7, 2023
First 10 are all by non-captains.
Next 3 are all by captains (Tharanga, Karunaratne, Bavuma).#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/GXpalfy0uQ
TAKE A BOW, TEMBA BAVUMA....!!!
ODI Cricket में अपने नाम किया एक ख़ास रिकॉर्ड
A century in 136 balls against Australia - the lone warrior of South Africa today. Batted like a champion and put on a show, what a knock this has been! pic.twitter.com/jRjndVyDBs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 7, 2023
Temba Bavuma's ODI record in 2023:— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 7, 2023
534 runs
106.80 average pic.twitter.com/emeDDWPLA1
Temba Bavuma has scored the most ODI centuries among captains in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AQvH275JCh
Gibbs and Bavuma: Only two batters from South Africa have carried their bats in ODIs pic.twitter.com/cvxPdUgycl— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 7, 2023