शुक्रिया गब्बर: क्रिकेट जगत ने संन्यास लेने वाले धवन के करियर के कसीदे गढ़े

Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always. https://t.co/jHvfLAhp14— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2024
Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/yE3mQjKXj5— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2024
Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya's Instagram story for Shikhar Dhawan. pic.twitter.com/CmNEuoTtRk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2024
Congratulations on a fantastic career, @SDhawan25! Wish you the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2024
Many congratulations Shikhar on a fantastic career.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2024
The thing I loved about Shikhar apart from the fact that he was a fabulous cricketer, was the person that he was, always amicable and looking at the positives in every situation. Wish you all the best @SDhawan25 in the journey… https://t.co/MHlfDpSdsv
A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/Y4fMBbIIfR— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2024
Congratulations @SDhawan25, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onwards and upwards! #legend https://t.co/0WfLs18cWa— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) August 24, 2024
Your hard work, determination, quality cricketing skills, and great human being will always be remembered; thank you, boy, for wishing you all the best for the next career ahead.— Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) August 24, 2024
Shikhar Dhawan's Iconic U-19 Century against Sri Lanka. A Must Watch Video— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 24, 2024
Happy Retirement @SDhawan25#ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/iV9homOqSE