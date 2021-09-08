Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'मर्दों को तलाक के लिए दोष देना बंद करो', शिखर और आयशा के अलग होने के बाद दिखे ऐसे ट्वीट्स

webdunia
बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021 (13:05 IST)
शिखर धवन की पत्नी आयशा मुखर्जी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट डालकर यह जानकारी दी कि वह अब शिखर धवन से तलाक ले रही हैं। इसके बाद दोनों का अलग होनो मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है। हालांकि शिखर धवन ने इस खबर के बाद कोई पुष्टि नहीं दी है।

दोनों की शादी 9 साल तक चली। इस बीच शिखर और आयशा का एक बेटा भी हुआ जिसका नाम जोरावर था। वहीं आयशा की पहली शादी एक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बिजनेसमैन से हुई थी। जिससे उनको 2 बेटी हुई थी। यही कारण था कि शिखर धवन के माता पिता इस रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे लेकिन बाद में मान गए थे।

दोनों के रिश्तों में हाल ही मे खटास आ गई थी और दोनों ने एक दूसरे को अनफोलो भी कर दिया था। अगर आयशा की इंस्टा प्रोफाइल को देखा जाए तो उनके एक भी फोटो में अब शिखर धवन मौजूद नहीं है।

दोनों के तलाक की खबर पर ट्विटर पर कई फैंस ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। किसी ने कहा कि शिखर धवन को पहले ही ऐसी औरत से बचकर चलना चाहिए था। वहीं किसी ने कहा कि यह अमीर लोगों के चोचले हैं, दक्षिण दिल्ली में तो जब तक इंसान का 1 बार तलाक नहीं हो जाता उसे सफल नहीं माना जाता। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने इस पर मीम्स भी बनाए।

आयशा से शादी के बाद शिखर धवन का करियर शबाब पर था। मोहाली टेस्ट में शिखर को मौका मिला था और अपने पहले ही टेस्ट में उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ शतक जड़ दिया था। लेकिन अब वह सिर्फ वनडे क्रिकेट में टीम का हिस्सा हैं उन्हें टेस्ट में जगह नही मिलती और टी-20 में युवा चहरे कई है जो उनसे ज्यादा तेज गति से रन बनाते हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

टीृ20 विश्वकप से पहले इंग्लैंड को लग सकता है एक बड़ा झटका, बेन स्टोक्स के शामिल होने पर संदेह

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos