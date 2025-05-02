Shree Sundarkand

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Umpire Indians, रोहित शर्मा के रिव्यू और आउट होने के तरीके पर हुआ बवाल

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें IPL

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 2 मई 2025 (15:42 IST)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान रियान पराग ने टॉस जीतने के बाद पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी मुम्बई के लिए रायन निरलटन और रोहित शर्मा की सलामी जोड़ी ने अच्छी शुरुआत करते हुए पहले विकेट के लिए 116 रन जोड़े। 12वें ओवर में महीश तीक्षणा ने रायन रिकलटन को बोल्ड कर राजस्थान को पहली सफलता दिलाई। रिकलटन ने 38 गेंदों में सात चौके और तीन छक्कों की मदद से (63) रन बनाये। मुम्बई का दूसरा विकेट रोहित शर्मा के रूप में गिरा। 13वें ओवर में रियान पराग की गेंद पर बड़ा शॉट खेलने के चक्कर में रोहित शर्मा को यशस्वी जायसवाल ने लांग ऑफ पर लपक लिया। रोहित शर्मा ने 36 गेंदों में नौ चौके लगाते हुए (53) रनों की पारी खेली।

लेकिन एक विवाद तब हो गया जब मैच के दूसरे ओवर में फजलह फारूकी की गेंद रोहित शर्मा के पैड पर लग गई और अंपायर ने उंगली खड़ी कर दी। इसके बाद रोहित ने रिव्यू लेने में बहुत समय लगा दिया और 15 सेकेंड बीत जाने के बाद उन्हें रिव्यू लिया जिस पर खासा विवाद हुआ।

वहीं जब रीप्ले दिखा तो ऐसा लगा कि गेंद पिच पर पड़ रही है लेकिन उसे लेग स्टंप के बाहर गिरा हुआ दिखाया गया। यह दो मुद्दे ऐसे रहे जिस कारण से टिव्टर पर मुंबई इंडियन्स की जगह अंपयार इंडियन्स ट्रेंड हुआ।



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

नीरज चोपड़ा क्लासिक के लिए लाइनअप में शामिल हुए किशोर जेना

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो