वैंकटेश प्रसाद से लेकर आम फैंस ने टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन को लगाई लताड़

ईशान और सूर्यकुमार को नहीं मिला मौका

मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2023 (13:45 IST)
पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले वनडे के लिये अंतिम एकादश से ईशान किशन को बाहर रखने के फैसले की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले खिलाड़ी को बाहर नहीं किया जाता।
 
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले वनडे से पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने साफ तौर पर कहा कि वह शुभमन गिल के साथ पारी की शुरूआत करेंगे जबकि ईशान ने पिछली वनडे पारी में दोहरा शतक जड़ा था।
 
प्रसाद ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में कहा ,‘‘ भारत के पिछले वनडे मैच में जिसने दोहरा शतक बनाया था , उसे मौका देना बनता था । गिल के लिये काफी समय है लेकिन दोहरा शतक जमाने वाले को कैसे बाहर कर सकते हैं।’
 
ईशान ने पिछले महीने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ वनडे में दोहरा शतक बनाया था।भारत के लिये 33 टेस्ट और 161 वनडे खेल चुके प्रसाद ने कहा कि मौजूदा भारतीय ढांचे में एक्स फैक्टर पर औसत प्रदर्शन को तरजीह दी गई है।
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ यही कारण है कि सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट में हम अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पा रहे। बार बार बदलाव और शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाला खिलाड़ी बाहर। एक्स फैक्टर पर औसत प्रदर्शन को तरजीह ।’’
 
प्रसाद ने कहा ,‘‘ इंग्लैंड में ऋषभ पंत ने आखिरी वनडे में शतक लगाया और भारत श्रृंखला जीता। लेकिन टी20 फॉर्म के आधार पर वह वनडे टीम से बाहर हो गया । दूसरी ओर एक दो पारियों को छोड़कर केएल राहुल लगातार नाकाम रहे लेकिन टीम में जगह बरकरार रखी। प्रदर्शन की मानदंड नहीं रह गया है जो दुखद है।’’
 
भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा ,‘‘ आज भारतीय टीम को देखकर सहज नहीं हूं। पिछली वनडे पारी में दोहरा शतक लगाने वाला ईशान किशन और पिछली टी20 पारी में शतक जड़ने वाला सूर्यकुमार यादव बाहर है ।उम्मीद है कि उनका मनोबल बना रहेगा।’’राहुल टीम के विकेटकीपर होंगे। पहले वनडे में दुनिया के नंबर एक टी20 बल्लेबाज सूर्यकुमार पर श्रेयस अय्यर का तरजीह दी गई है।
 
इसके अलावा भारतीय फैंस ने भी टीम इंडिया की चयन समिति को आड़े हाथों लिया और अंतिम ग्यारह में सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईशान किशन के ना होने पर सवाल उठाए।


