Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

विराट के रेस्टोरेंट में LGBTQ+ को घुसने का अधिकार नहीं! सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खबर

webdunia
मंगलवार, 16 नवंबर 2021 (11:56 IST)
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने केवल टीम इंडिया के लिए रन बनाने में आगे रहते हैं बल्कि सामाजिक बदलाव के लिए भी काफी मुखर रहते हैं। नस्लवाद के खिलाफ हाल ही में टी-20 विश्वकप के दौरान विराट की अगुवाई में पूरी टीम ने घुटने टेके थे। 
 
हालांकि अब जो सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से खबर सामने आ रही है वह यह कि उनके One8 commune नामक रेस्टोरेंट चेन में समलैंगिकों यानि की LGBTQ+ समुदाय के लोगों के घुसने पर प्रतिबंध है। दिल्ली, कोलकाता और पुणे में इस रेस्टोरेंट की  ब्रांच हैं।
 
हालांकि इस खबर की पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है। यह बात सिर्फ ट्विटर पर दिखी है। कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि विराट कोहली से यह बात अगर सच है तो विराट कोहली ने इस समुदाय के लोगों से पक्षपात का व्यवहार किया है।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह बात तब सामने आयी जब विराट कोहली के पुणे स्थित One8 commune नामक रेस्टोरेंट पर किसी ने जोमेटो लिस्टिंग देखने के बाद फोन घुमाया। लिस्टिंग पर यह लिखा था कि स्टैग एंट्री प्रतिबंधित है, यानि की सिर्फ युगल को ही रेस्ट्रॉंट में अंदर आने की अनुमति थी।
 
वहीं विराट कोहली फैन क्लब की मानें तो विराट कोहली ऐसा कर ही नहीं सकते। वह समाज के कुछ खास लोगों से बैर निकालने वाले लोगों में से नहीं है। 

संभवत इस मुद्दे पर जल्द ही विराट कोहली की ओर से आधिकारिक रूप से बयान आ जाएगा। विराट कोहली के तमाम फैंस तो यह ही चाहेंगे कि यह खबर गलत हो। 
 
टी-20 विश्वकप के बाद टी-20 की कप्तानी छो़ड चुके विराट कोहली ने बीसीसीआई से अभी विश्राम मांगा है। यही कारण है कि वह भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड की टी-20 सीरीज में भाग नहीं ले रहे। पहले टेस्ट में भी वह टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलते हुए नहीं देिखाई देंगे और कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे को कप्तानी सौपी जाएगी।
 
विराट कोहली न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में वापसी करेंगे और टेस्ट की कप्तानी भी संभालेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

हार्दिक पांड्या ने दी सोशल मीडिया पर सफाई, बताई घड़ियों की असली कीमत...

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos