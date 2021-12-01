Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

विराट कोहली नहीं रहे IPL के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, रोहित शर्मा ने 1 करोड़ से पछाड़ा

webdunia
बुधवार, 1 दिसंबर 2021 (12:14 IST)
आईपीएल 2021 में कप्तानी को विदा कर चुके विराट कोहली पहले सीजन से ही बैंगलोर के लिए खेलते आए हैं। अगले आईपीएल 2022 में भी वह बैंगलोर के लिए ही खेलेंगे। उनको बैंगलोर की टीम ने रिटेन तो कर लिया लेकिन उनका दाम घटा दिया।

इससे पहले विराट कोहली का दाम 17 करोड़ रुपए था। वह नीलामी में ना जाने वाले और कुल मिलाकर सभी खिलाड़ियों में सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी थे लेकिन कल रिटेनशन की घोषणा के बाद विराट कोहली आईपीएल के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी नहीं रहे।

विराट कोहली को कल कुल 15 करोड़ की राशि में रीटेन किया गया। उनसे ज्यादा दाम मुंबई इंडियन्स के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का है जिन्हें 16 करोड़ में फ्रैंचाइजी ने रिटेन किया। इसके अलावा चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के रविंद्र जड़ेजा को भी 16 करोड़ में रिटेन किया गया।
कोहली 2013 में टीम के कप्तान बने थे और उनके नेतृत्व में आरसीबी चार बार प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने में सफल रही। इसमें पिछले दो सत्र के अलावा टीम 2016 में फाइनल में पहुंची थी।कोहली की कप्तानी में टीम ने 140 मैच खेले, जिसमें से उसे 66 में सफलता मिली। इस दौरान टीम को 70 मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा जबकि चार मैचों का नतीजा नहीं निकला। IPL में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले विराट कप्तान के तौर पर एक भी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीत पाए , ऐसा रहा रिकॉर्ड।

विराट से ज्यादा रन आईपीएल में किसी ने नहीं बनाए

कुल मिलाकर एक बल्लेबाज के तौर पर देखें तो आईपीएल में विराट कोहली ने 6283 रन बनाए हैं। किसी बल्लेबाज ने 6 हजार का आंकड़ा अभी नहीं छुआ है।207 मैचों में 37.39 की औसत के साथ विराट ने यह रन बनाए हैं। इसमें 42 अर्धशतक और 5 शतक शामिल हैं। उनका सर्वाधिक स्कोर 113 रनों का रहा है।
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को भी किया रिटेन

इसके अलावा बैंगलोर ने ग्लेन मैक्सवेल और मोहम्मद सिराज को रिटेन किया। ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को 11 जबकि मोहम्मद सिराज को 7 करोड़ में रिटेन किया गया। ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने बैंगलोर में आने के बाद काफी बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। ग्लेन मैक्सवेलन ने आईपीएल 2021 के 15 मैचों में 42 की औसत से 513 रन बनाए। इस दौरान उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट 144 की रही। सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में वह पांचवें स्थान पर रहे।
इसके अलावा उन्होंने समय समय पर विकेट भी चटकाए। अगर यह कहा जाए कि ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को बैंगलोर टीम कप्तानी भी सौंप सकती है तो अतिशियोक्ति नहीं होगी। मोहम्मद सिराज को अपनी धारदार गेंदबाजी का इनाम मिला। उन्होंने 15 मैचों में 32 की औसत से 11 विकेट लिए।

बैंगलोर चाहेगी कि इस सीजन में अन्य खिलाड़ियों जैसे कि युजवेंद्र चहल और केएस भरत को वह नीलामी में खरीद लें।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

धोनी, रोहित और विराट को उनकी फ्रेंचाइजी ने किया रिटेन, नीलामी में उतरेंगे हार्दिक पांड्या और ईशान किशन

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos