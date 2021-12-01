विराट कोहली नहीं रहे IPL के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, रोहित शर्मा ने 1 करोड़ से पछाड़ा

कोहली 2013 में टीम के कप्तान बने थे और उनके नेतृत्व में आरसीबी चार बार प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने में सफल रही। इसमें पिछले दो सत्र के अलावा टीम 2016 में फाइनल में पहुंची थी।कोहली की कप्तानी में टीम ने 140 मैच खेले, जिसमें से उसे 66 में सफलता मिली। इस दौरान टीम को 70 मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा जबकि चार मैचों का नतीजा नहीं निकला। IPL में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले विराट कप्तान के तौर पर एक भी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीत पाए , ऐसा रहा रिकॉर्ड।
RCB Player Retention Announcement: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are retained for the Vivo IPL 2022 season.
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को भी किया रिटेन
"The amazing journey at RCB continues. 3 more years with this franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come." - @imVkohli
We and the RCB fans love you too, King Kohli.
इसके अलावा उन्होंने समय समय पर विकेट भी चटकाए। अगर यह कहा जाए कि ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को बैंगलोर टीम कप्तानी भी सौंप सकती है तो अतिशियोक्ति नहीं होगी। मोहम्मद सिराज को अपनी धारदार गेंदबाजी का इनाम मिला। उन्होंने 15 मैचों में 32 की औसत से 11 विकेट लिए।
"Shout out to the RCB management for retaining me and I hope we go a couple of steps further next year and win that title." - @Gmaxi_32
We believe in you, Maxi.
बैंगलोर चाहेगी कि इस सीजन में अन्य खिलाड़ियों जैसे कि युजवेंद्र चहल और केएस भरत को वह नीलामी में खरीद लें।
"Thank you to RCB for the trust and the faith shown in me. My message to RCB fans - keep supporting, keep loving us." - @mdsirajofficial
Onwards and upwards, Miyan Magic.