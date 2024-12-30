Select Your Language

विराट-रोहित का सुपर फ्लॉप शो जारी, फैंस का गुस्सा हुआ बेकाबू

हमें फॉलो करें विराट-रोहित का सुपर फ्लॉप शो जारी, फैंस का गुस्सा हुआ बेकाबू

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 30 दिसंबर 2024 (13:16 IST)
India vs Australia 4th Test : भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने एक बार फिर आसानी से घुटने टेक दिए और चौथे टेस्ट में आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 184 रन की शर्मनाक हार के साथ ही लगातार खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास की मांग जोर पकड़ने लगी है।
 
जीत के लिए 340 रन के दुरूह लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए रोहित 9 और कोहली 5 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। रोहित को अति रक्षात्मक शैली अपनाने का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा तो आफ स्टम्प (Off Stumps) से बाहर जाती गेंद पर कोहली ने फिर विकेट गंवाया। भारत ने आखिरी सात विकेट 20-4 ओवर में 34 रन के भीतर गंवा दिए और दूसरी पारी में टीम 155 रन पर आउट हो गई।

आस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान और ‘प्लेयर आफ द मैच’ पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins) ने 18 ओवर में 28 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए जबकि स्कॉट बोलैंड ने 16 ओवर में 39 रन देकर तीन विकेट चटकाए। नाथन लियोन को 2 और मिचेल स्टार्क को कोहली का कीमती विकेट मिला।

इससे पहले यशस्वी जायसवाल और ऋषभ पंत के बीच चौथे विकेट के लिए 88 रन की साझेदारी से मैच ड्रॉ की ओर मुड़ता दिख रहा था लेकिन एक बार फिर गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलकर पंत के आउट होने के बाद भारत की उम्मीदों पर पानी फिर गया।
 
आस्ट्रेलिया अब श्रृंखला में 2 -1 से आगे है। भारत अगर सिडनी टेस्ट नहीं जीतता है तो लगातार तीसरी बार विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) खेलने का सपना भी टूट जाएगा।
 
जायसवाल (208 गेंद में 84 रन) को छोड़कर भारत का कोई बल्लेबाज प्रभावित नहीं कर सका। जायसवाल को विवादित ढंग से तीसरे अंपायर ने विकेट के पीछे कैच आउट करार दिया।


टेस्ट मैच जीतने या बचाने की कला अब विरले क्रिकेटरों के पास ही रह गई है लेकिन भारत की उम्मीदों का सरमाया दो सबसे अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों पर था जो करीब दो दशक से अपने खेल से एक देशवासियों को खुशियों की सौगातें देते आए हैं। लेकिन दोनों ही चूक गए और अब चयनकर्ताओं को कुछ कड़े फैसले लेने पड़ सकते हैं।
 
पंत ने दूसरे सत्र में जबर्दस्त संयम का प्रदर्शन किया लेकिन ट्रेविस हेड को एक खराब शॉट खेलकर उन्होंने आस्ट्रेलिया की जीत की राह प्रशस्त कर दी।
 
सीमित ओवरों में शानदार प्रदर्शन के बावजूद आफ स्टम्प से बाहर जाती गेंद कोहली की कमजोरी बन गई है और इसे आस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों ने बखूबी भुनाया।

सुबह भारत ने लंच तक तीन विकेट 33 रन पर गंवा दिए थे। रोहित ने 40 गेंद में 9 रन बनाए और टेस्ट मैचों में दसवीं बार आस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस का शिकार हुए। वहीं कोहली ( 29 गेंद में पांच रन) एक बार फिर कवर ड्राइव खेलने की ललक पर काबू नहीं रख सके और मिचेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) की गेंद पर पहली स्लिप में कैच दे बैठे। केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए।
 
सुबह खेल शुरू होने के बाद जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 13वीं बार पारी के पांच विकेट लेकर आस्ट्रेलिया को दूसरी पारी में 234 रन पर आउट किया।

इसके बाद लग रहा था कि रोहित शीर्षक्रम पर अपना स्वाभाविक आक्रामक खेल दिखाएंगे लेकिन खराब फॉर्म के बीच उन्होंने रक्षात्मक खेल दिखाने की कोशिश की जो नाकाम रही। पारी की शुरूआत करने का उनका फैसला भी गलत साबित हुआ और इससे राहुल का आत्मविश्वास भी डोल गया।

भारत को आस्ट्रेलिया की आखिरी जोड़ी बोलैंड और लियोन के बीच हुई साझेदारी भी भारी पड़ी जिससे लक्ष्य और बड़ा हो गया। 9 विकेट लेने वाले बुमराह और इस श्रृंखला की खोज रहे नीतिश रेड्डी (Nitish Reddy) के शतक के अलावा इस मैच में भारत के लिए सकारात्मक कुछ नहीं रहा।

भारतीय टीम बदलाव के कठिन दौर से गुजर रही है और अब मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) को चयन समिति के प्रमुख अजित अगरकर (Ajit Agarkar) के साथ मिलकर कुछ कठिन फैसले लेने होंगे।  (भाषा) 



 

