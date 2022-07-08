Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

धोनी को किया Birthday Wish दादा को नहीं! कोहली नहीं भूले हैं बेइज्जती

शुक्रवार, 8 जुलाई 2022 (16:26 IST)
मनमुटाव की खबरें छुपाए नहीं छुपती हैं। फिर चाहे वह राजनीति हो, बॉलीवुड हो या फिर क्रिकेट। मीडिया को खबरें सूंघ ही लेती है। पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली के बीच दिसंबर जनवरी में क्या हुआ जग जाहिर है।

ऐसे में विराट कोहली का सौरव गांगुली को उनके 50वें जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं ना भेजना यह साफ संकेत देता है कि दोनों के बीच में अब भी हालात सामान्य नहीं हुए हैं। जबकि विराट कोहली ने 1 दिन पहले ही (7 जून को) महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं ट्विटर पर भेजी थी।  

धोनी के जन्मदिन पर कोहली ने किया ट्वीट

भारतीय स्टार बल्लेबाज कोहली अपने शानदार करियर के खराब दौर से गुजर रहे हैं, उन्होंने बड़े भावनात्मक अंदाज से धोनी को अपना ‘बड़ा भाई’ करार करते हुए जन्मदिन की बधाई दी।
कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘आपके जैसा कोई कप्तान नहीं। भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये आपने जो किया, उसके लिये शुक्रिया। आप मेरे लिये बड़े भाई की तरह बन गये। बस आपके लिये हमेशा प्यार और सम्मान। हैपी बर्थडे कप्तान। ’’

हालांकि आज उनकी टाइमलाइन से सौरव गांगुली के लिए कोई भी मुबारकबाद नहीं निकली। यह बात सही है कि वह गांगुली की कप्तानी में नहीं खेले लेकिन उनके कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को टीम में मौका सौरव गांगुली ने ही दिया था।
webdunia

यह था विवाद

पिछले साल हुए टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप शुरू होने के पहले विराट ने बता दिया कि वे अब टी-20 की कप्तान नहीं करेंगे। जब वे आईपीएल में आरसीबी की कप्तानी छोड़ चुके थे तो किस मुंह से देश की टीम का नेतृत्व करते। यहीं पर गांगुली को विराट पर दबाव बनाने का भी मौका मिला गया। उन्होंने विराट से वनडे कप्तानी भी छीन ली। फॉर्मूला दे दिया कि सफेद गेंद का कप्तान अलग और लाल गेंद का कप्तान अलग होना चाहिए। ये बात सही थी, लेकिन विराट इससे बड़े आहत हुए। उन्होंने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस आयोजित कर कहा कि उनसे वनडे में कप्तानी छिन ली गई जबकि गांगुली के सुर अलग थे। तभी इस बात के संकेत मिलने लगे थे कि विराट और गांगुली का तालमेल नहीं बन रहा है।
webdunia

इन क्रिकेटरों ने दी सौरव गांगुली को बधाई

भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने शुक्रवार को अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मनाया।गांगुली को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने कहा, "जन्मदिन मुबारक दादा। आप एक बेहतरीन दोस्त, एक दमदार कप्तान और एक ऐसे वरिष्ठ रहे हैं जिससे हर युवा खिलाड़ी सीखना चाहेगा।"
शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, "जन्मदिन की ढेरों बधाई दादा। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ और अनंत खुशियों से भरे जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।"
भारतीय टीम के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, "एक महान खिलाड़ी, बेहतरीन नेता, बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष और मेरे कप्तान। जन्मदिन की बहुत शुभकामनाएं दादा, आपका आने वाला साल मंगलमय हो। आपके साथ हमेशा प्यार।"
नैटवेस्ट सीरीज़ 2002 के यादगार फाइनल में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे मोहम्मद कैफ़ ने ट्वीट किया, "एक बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज से लेकर एक बेहतरीन कप्तान तक और अब पूरे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं, मेरे पसंदीदा कप्तान मेंटर को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।"
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के शीर्ष खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने ट्वीट किया, "एक महान नेता को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आपके विशेष दिन पर आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की कामना करता हूं।"

webdunia

webdunia

webdunia

webdunia

webdunia

