धोनी को किया Birthday Wish दादा को नहीं! कोहली नहीं भूले हैं बेइज्जती

कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘आपके जैसा कोई कप्तान नहीं। भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये आपने जो किया, उसके लिये शुक्रिया। आप मेरे लिये बड़े भाई की तरह बन गये। बस आपके लिये हमेशा प्यार और सम्मान। हैपी बर्थडे कप्तान। ’’
A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip @msdhoni
Happy birthday skip @msdhoni
शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, "जन्मदिन की ढेरों बधाई दादा। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ और अनंत खुशियों से भरे जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।"
Happy Birthday Dada! You've been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always
Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/SPEIVIXJcA
Happiest Birthday Dada @SGanguly99
Wishing you good health and serene birthday filled with endless blessings! pic.twitter.com/PSQi1bJsz7
भारतीय टीम के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, "एक महान खिलाड़ी, बेहतरीन नेता, बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष और मेरे कप्तान। जन्मदिन की बहुत शुभकामनाएं दादा, आपका आने वाला साल मंगलमय हो। आपके साथ हमेशा प्यार।"
A great player, a superb leader, the @BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday Dada Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always!
नैटवेस्ट सीरीज़ 2002 के यादगार फाइनल में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे मोहम्द कैफ़ ने ट्वीट किया, "एक बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज से लेकर एक बेहतरीन कप्तान तक और अब पूरे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं, मेरे पसंदीदा कप्तान मेंटर को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।"
From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole—here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor a very happy birthday.
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के शीर्ष खिलाड़ी चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने ट्वीट किया, "एक महान नेता को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आपके विशेष दिन पर आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की कामना करता हूं।"
A very happy birthday to a great leader, Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. Have an amazing year ahead!
— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 8, 2022