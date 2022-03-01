Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

1 मैच के भीतर नवजात बेटी और पिता को खोने वाला यह बल्लेबाज खेलेगा पूरी रणजी ट्रॉफी में

webdunia
मंगलवार, 1 मार्च 2022 (16:39 IST)
वड़ोदरा: दो हफ़्ते के भीतर ही अपनी बेटी और पिता को खोने वाले बड़ोदा के बल्लेबाज़ विष्णु सोलंकी ने रणजी ट्रॉफ़ी में खेलते रहने का निर्णय लिया है। वह तीन मार्च से शुरू होने वाले आख़िरी लीग मैच में हिस्सा लेंगे।

11 फ़रवरी को सोलंकी की पत्नी ने बेटी को जन्म दिया था, लेकिन 12 फ़रवरी को उन्हें ख़बर मिली कि उनकी एक दिन की बेटी अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रही। उस समय सोलंकी बड़ोदा रणजी टीम के साथ क्वारन्टीन में थे। बड़ोदा टीम के मैनेजर धर्मेंद्र अरोठे ने आधी रात में उन्हें यह सूचना दी।

अगली सुबह सोलंकी घर लौट चुके थे। इस वज़ह से वह बड़ोदा का पहला लीग मैच भी नहीं खेल पाए, जो 16 से 19 फ़रवरी के बीच बंगाल के विरुद्ध खेला गया।हालांकि सोलंकी इसी बीच 17 फ़रवरी को बड़ोदा कैंप में लौट आए और चंडीगढ़ के विरुद्ध मैच की तैयारी करने लगे। उन्होंने मैच के दूसरे दिन नाबाद 103 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली।

बड़ोदा के टीम मैनेजर अरोठे ने कहा , "विष्णु ने इस शतक को अपनी बेटी को समर्पित किया, जिसे वह ज़िंदा रहते हुए देख भी नहीं सके थे।"

शतक तो हर कोई जड़ता है लेकिन जिन परिस्थितियों में विष्णु ने शतक जड़ा था वह खासा मुश्किल था।यही कारण है कि रणजी में बड़ौदा की ओर से शतक बनाने वाले विष्णु सोलंकी को हर किसी ने सलाम किया।

रविवार सुबह सोलंकी को एक और झटका लगा जब उन्हें उनके पिता के मौत की ख़बर मिली। उस समय वह चौथे दिन के मैच के लिए मैदान में उतर रहे थे। बड़ोदा के मैनेजर अरोठे ने यह ख़बर पहले कप्तान केदार देवधर को बताई। फिर सोलंकी के अच्छे दोस्त और बड़ोदा के 12वें खिलाड़ी निनाद राठवा ने यह ख़बर सोलंकी को दी। सोलंकी के पिता 75 वर्ष के थे और क़रीब दो महीने से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।

उस दिन बड़ोदा और चंडीगढ़ के खिलाड़ी अपने बांजुओं पर काली पट्टी पहन कर उतरे और दो मिनट का मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मैच रेफ़री अमित पाठक ने सोलंकी को ड्रेसिंग रूम में मोबाइल का प्रयोग करने की अनुमति दी ताकि वह अपने परिवार से बात कर सकें। अरोठे ने बताया कि सोलंकी ने अपने पिता का अंतिम संस्कार ड्रेसिंग रूम से देखा।

बड़ोदा क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ने सोलंकी के सामने वापस घर लौटने का प्रस्ताव रखा, लेकिन सोलंकी ने इससे इनकार करते हुए टीम के साथ रुकने का फ़ैसला किया। वह अब तीन मार्च से हैदराबाद के ख़िलाफ़ होने वाले आख़िरी रणजी लीग मैच में उतरेंगे। बड़ोदा क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के प्रमुख शिशिर हट्टनगड़ी ने उन्हें 'प्रेरणास्रोत' और जीवन का 'वास्तविक हीरो' बताया है।

