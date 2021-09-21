Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड से सहानुभूति दिखाने पर हुई आलोचना तो वसीम जाफर ने किया ट्विटर यूजर्स को ब्लॉक

webdunia
मंगलवार, 21 सितम्बर 2021 (10:27 IST)
पूर्व भारतीय सलामी टेस्ट बल्लबाज वसीम जाफर ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव दिखते हैं। उन्होंने कल इंग्लैंड द्वारा पाकिस्तान का दौरा रद्द करने की आलोचना की। इंग्लैंड ने कल यह साफ किया कि वह पाकिस्तान दौरे पर नहीं जाएगा। ऐसे में न्यूजीलैंड के बाद इंग्लैंड ऐसा दूसरा देश बन गया जिसने पाकिस्तान का दौरा रद्द किया हो।
वसीम जाफर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा  'पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के पास इंग्लिश क्रिकेट बोर्ड से नाराज होने की वाजिब वजह हैं। पाकिस्तान और वेस्टइंडीज ने कोविड काल में इंग्लैंड का दौरा तब किया था जब कोरोना वैक्सीन भी नहीं आई थी। इंग्लैंड का पाकिस्तान और वेस्टइंडीज दोनों को बहुत कुछ बकाया है। इतना कि कम से कम ईसीबी दौरा तो रद्द नहीं कर सकता था। क्रिकेट न होने पर कोई विजेता नहीं होता।'

पाक प्रेम पर हुई आलोचना

वसीम जाफर का यह तथाकथित पाक प्रेम ट्विटर पर उनको भारी पड़ गया। किसी हैंडल ने उनको 26-11 याद दिलाया तो किसी ने कहा कि पहले तुम भी पाकिस्तान या अफगानिस्तान खेल कर आओ पहले।


आलोचना के बाद ट्विटर यूजर्स को ब्लॉक कर रहे हैं वसीम जाफर

वसीम जाफर ने बिना जवाब दिए यूजर्स को ब्लॉक करना शुरु कर दिया और इसका भी कई ट्रोल्स ने मजाक उड़ाया।
मुस्लिम खिलाड़ियों और कैंप में नमाज अदा करने के भी लग चुके हैं आरोप
उत्तराखंड क्रिकेट असोसिएशन के सेकरेटरी माहिम वर्मा और टीम मैनेजर नवनीत मिश्रा ने यह आरोप जाफर पर लगाए थे। उनमें से एक था कि वह सिर्फ मुस्लिम खिलाड़ियों को ही तरजीह देते हैं फिर चाहे उनमें खेलने की प्रतिभा हो या न हो।

वहीं दूसरा आरोप यह था कि वह कैंप पर मौलवियों को लाते हैं। वर्मा के बाद यह बात मिश्रा ने भी कही की कैंप में तीन मौलवी आए थे। जाफर ने दोनों को कहा था कि तोनों ही नमाज पढ़ने आए हैं।

वहीं उन पर तीसरा आरोप टीम का स्लोगन बदलने का रहा। पिछले साल तक उत्तराखंड की टीम का नारा था राम भक्त हनुमान की जय लेकिन जाफर के आने के बाद यह गो उत्तराखंड हो गया।हालांकि इन तीनों ही आरोपों का वसीम जाफर ने खंडन किया था।

ऐसा रहा था करियर

भारत की तरफ से 43 वर्षीय जाफर ने 31 टेस्ट मैचों में 34.11 की औसत से 1,944 रन बनाए जिसमें 5 शतक और 11 अर्द्धशतक शामिल हैं। उनका उच्चतम स्कोर 212 रन है।

यह सलामी बल्लेबाज उन कुछ भारतीय बल्लेबाजों में शामिल है जिन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज में दोहरा शतक लगाया है। उन्होंने कैरेबियाई टीम के खिलाफ सेंट लूसिया में 212 रन बनाए थे।

जाफर ने केवल 2 वनडे खेले जिनमें 10 रन बनाए। उन्हें हालांकि घरेलू क्रिकेट विशेषकर रणजी ट्रॉफी में उनके प्रदर्शन के लिए याद किया जाता है।वे रणजी ट्रॉफी में 12,000 रन बनाने वाले और 150 मैच खेलने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज हैं।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

IPL में तीसरी बार कोलकाता के खिलाफ 100 रन तक नहीं पहुंच पायी बैंगलोर, यह है इस मैच की 10 बड़ी बातें

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos