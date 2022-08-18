Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

क्या चहल भी अलग होने वाले हैं धनाश्री से? सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खबर

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 18 अगस्त 2022 (13:15 IST)
भारत के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल और धनाश्री वर्मा के बीच कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा। ऐसे खबरें सोशल मीडिया पर है।

ट्विटर पर जो तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है उसमें यह बताया जा रहा है कि धनाश्री वर्मा ने चहल नाम अपने नाम और उपनाम के बीच में से हटा लिया है। वहीं चहल ने भी अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी डाली है जिसमें लिखा है कि नई जिंदगी होने वाली है। ऐसे में दोनों ही युगल के तलाक की अटकलें तेज हो रही है।

2 साल पहले हुई थी शादी

चहल और धनश्री की साल 2020 में आठ अगस्त को सगाई हुई थी। चहल ऑस्ट्रेलिया में वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज खेलकर भारत लौटे थे और 22 दिसंबर को दोनों ही परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए थे। धनश्री वर्मा पेशे से तो एक डॉक्टर हैं, लेकिन वह एक मशहूर यू-ट्यूबर और डांसर भी हैं। उनके यू-ट्यूब पर चैनल पर भी करीब 19 लाख से ज्यादा सब्सक्राइबर हैं। वहीं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके फॉलोअर्स की संख्या भी करीब 19 लाख है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर चुनी गेंदबाजी (Video)

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos